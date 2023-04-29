Well, this is exciting! Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the ultimate leisure and entertainment destination, has just appointed Hollywood favorite Jason Momoa as their new Chief Island Officer. The star, who portrayed warrior Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in DC's cinematic universe, is taking on a new role as head of fun on Yas Island after the departure of comedian Kevin Hart.

In a video trailer that left us wanting more, Momoa makes an epic entrance on a paddleboard, announcing that his calling has led him to this "ridiculously awesome job."

Yas Island Abu Dhabi is home to some of the most thrilling experiences in the world, and from the trailer it looks like Momoa is going to take them on. One thing’s for sure: with his larger-than-life personality, we can expect many "Momoa moments" to come!

From Yas Waterworld, to taking on the world's fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and even drifting like a pro on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, get ready to #LiveItUpLikeMomoa on Yas Island.

And if you haven’t seen the trailer yet, you can watch it here.

