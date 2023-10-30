Doha, Qatar – The Ned Doha, a hotel and private members' club, is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Binda to the position of Managing Director. Max will be responsible for charting the strategic course and overseeing the day-to-day operations of both the hotel and the Club, with a steadfast commitment to further enhancing the quality of service and experiences for members and guests.

With an impressive career spanning over three decades in luxury hospitality and private clubs, Max Binda brings a wealth of expertise to The Ned. Max's career includes serving as General Manager at London's The Connaught, and as Hotel Manager at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in Shanghai, China. Notably, he also led as Chief Executive Officer at Les Bordes Estate in France.

Max has also made significant contributions during his tenure at establishments including the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, and 18 years of hands-on operational experience with Mandarin Oriental Hotel group in six different countries. Fluent in English, French, Italian, and German, his linguistic skills complement his multifaceted experience across different cultures and markets.

Since joining The Ned Doha, Max has been deeply engaged in its operations, bringing his experience to the forefront. With a vision to elevate the membership experience at Ned’s Club Doha, Max, in collaboration with the team, has identified opportunities to refine the Club’s offerings.

Commenting on his new role, Max Binda said: "I am thrilled to be a part of The Ned Doha and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to contribute my experience towards enriching the Club and hotel’s offerings. The team’s unwavering dedication to excellence is truly commendable, and together, we are committed to creating exceptional moments for our members and guests."

The Ned Doha, located in the former Ministry of Interior building, continues to be a symbol of architectural significance and historical richness. Crafted by Lebanese architect William Sednaoui in the 1970s, it offers panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and city parklands, aligning with the character of other Ned locations across the globe.

For further inquiries or additional information about The Ned Doha, please visit thened.com, call +974 4406 1111, or WhatsApp at +974 5117 6558.

About The Ned:

Created in 2017 by Soho House Founder, Nick Jones, The Ned originated in London in the former Midland Bank headquarters, designed by Sir Edwin 'Ned' Lutyens in 1924. The space includes private members’ club Ned’s Club and a private events floor, alongside ten restaurants and 250 bedrooms which are available to the public.

The Ned expanded in 2022 to include The Ned NoMad in New York and in 2023 to include The Ned Doha in Qatar, with each building having their own architectural significance and history. Every property is slightly different depending on its location, but the ethos of The Ned remains the same; to create a space for like-minded professionals to meet, work and have a good time. Ned’s Club membership gives access to dedicated spaces such as members-only bars and restaurants, health clubs and rooftop spaces. The membership team also curates a program of monthly events, ranging from talks with thought

leaders to seasonal parties and members’ spaces at festivals. Learn more about The Ned: https://www.thened.com

About Soho House & Co Inc.:

Soho House & Co Inc. is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialise, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House & Co through our global collection of 41 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, New York and Doha, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House & Co’s wider portfolio.