Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Game Company, a groundbreaking AI-driven cloud gaming platform, announces the appointment of Sam Huber, CEO of LandVault, as an esteemed advisor to its board. Huber's exceptional expertise and profound insights into the metaverse and web3 technology will significantly contribute to The Game Company's mission of providing an unparalleled gaming experience to gamers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam Huber to The Game Company's board as an advisor," said Osman Masud, CEO of The Game Company. "Sam's extensive experience in the metaverse and web3 space will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and propelling us toward our vision of creating an immersive, accessible, and inclusive gaming platform."

LandVault, as the largest real estate company in the metaverse, has revolutionized virtual real estate development, having completed over 100 million square feet of groundbreaking projects. This remarkable achievement represents an astonishing 10% of all open metaverse experiences. With a stellar portfolio featuring collaborations with prominent brands such as Mastercard, L'Oreal, Heineken, and Uber, LandVault has established itself as an innovative force within the virtual realm.

Sam Huber brings extensive expertise and a remarkable track record to The Game Company. His invaluable experience in navigating digital environments and expanding brand presence within the gaming industry and metaverse is a testament to his success. Having worked with over 300 global brands, including notable names like Calvin Klein, National Geographic, and McDonald's, Huber has proven his ability to guide them through the evolving digital landscape. His contributions and insights will undoubtedly be instrumental in shaping The Game Company's strategic direction and propelling its vision forward.

About The Game Company:

The Game Company is a revolutionary AI-driven cloud gaming platform that aims to provide an unmatched gaming experience to digital gamers worldwide. With a powerful fantasy league engine and Web3 technology, users can participate, play, and earn from a vast interconnected multi-role ecosystem. The company's vision is to break down the barriers of connectivity, latency, and market economics and create a truly immersive gaming experience. Features include low latency, indigenous compression technology, digital asset creation, and social interaction among the gaming community.



To learn more about The Game Company, visit their website: https://www.thegamecompany.ai/

