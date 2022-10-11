The ENTERTAINER is considering successfully exiting its non-core markets outside of the MENA region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Board of Directors at the ENTERTAINER announced earlier today Ahmed Gaber has been appointed as the new CEO of the company to lead new growth strategy. An experienced business leader, Ahmed will assume responsibilities and commence his duties on 10th October 2022.

The board concluded that the company will maintain its key attention on the MENA region with a continued focus on the UAE as a key market. Besides UAE, KSA is identified as the primary focal market with its prominent status to eclipse existing regional hubs and has set course to expand in Egypt. As an additional strategic measure, the company is negotiating sales of non-core markets outside MENA for successful exits.

“We are pleased to appoint Ahmed as the new CEO for the ENTERTAINER, he has a broad and unique experience, which we believe will be very valuable for our company. The leadership team has integrated a new business growth strategy that will ensure a diverse selection of B2B offerings with a projection consisting of a steady increase in the number of merchants on the ENTERTAINER app and fast growth of users and resumption. Another high priority for the management includes retaining employees as pillars for success,” said the Chairman of the Board of the ENTERTAINER, Hisham Alrayes.

“I am honored and very excited to lead the ENTERTAINER. I believe that our award-winning lifestyle app is the perfect solution for people to enjoy more, for less, especially as we face the current economic uncertainty. Additionally, the company’s business model will be restructured in order to accommodate its business partners. I’m confident in our new strategy as it positions us as a necessary asset in the UAE as we take strategic steps in KSA to generate further profitable growth while simultaneously tapping into Egypt’s market,” said Ahmed Gaber, the newly appointed CEO of the ENTERTAINER.

Prior to the ENTERTAINER, Gaber was the General Manager of Visa's operations in North Africa where he was responsible for developing the digital Payments industry across numerous markets with a special focus on enabling digital commerce, launching EMV acceptance and issuing, rolling out financial inclusion programs and helping governments implement digital payments programs. He has more than 21 years of experience in the GCC and MENA region and has led markets across 11 different countries.

Ahmed holds a Bachelor of Electronics and Communications Engineering from the Arab Academy for Science and Technology that he obtained in 2000. He also attended more than 25 courses in leadership, sales and strategy. Ahmed also attended Strategic Business Management, a Harvard University course, and the Visa Leadership program in partnership with INSEAD to lead and manage teams.

About the ENTERTAINER:

The ENTERTAINER is a homegrown Dubai tech company that helps people discover and live a smarter life, for less. Established in 2001, the business transitioned from a print publication to a data-driven company with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013. With a presence in the UAE, the GCC, Singapore and South Africa, the ENTERTAINER offers its six million members access to more than 12,500 Buy One Get One Free offers and discounts from 6000+ partners on F&B, hotels, holidays, spas, attractions, fitness and much more, packaged as destination-specific products.

