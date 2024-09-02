Dubai, UAE – After a successful H2 of 2024, The Brill Collective has made another significant hire to its Core team in Jennifer Cook, who has joined as Associate Director of Client Services.

As part of the senior leadership team expansion plans, Jennifer will work closely with Amy Brill, founder of the disruptor-model communications business, and Tryph Greenwood, Director of Client Services, to drive the business forward by leveraging her decade of experience in integrated communications.

Uniquely combining the strengths of a traditional agency with the flexibility and specialised expertise of freelance consultation, The Brill Collective was founded 18 months ago and has since grown an impressive portfolio of both corporate and consumer clients in the GCC, and beyond. With clients spanning diverse sectors from education, energy and real estate to sports and hospitality, The Brill Collective’s agile model is centred around the Core Collective—a team of senior client servicing directors who curate specialist teams of independent consultants for each unique brief. These teams are assembled based on experience, passion, and skillset, ensuring a perfect fit-for-purpose approach, rather than just filling capacity.

“We’ve celebrated some remarkable client successes and to maintain momentum while staying true to The Brill Collective’s ethos, we recognised the need to further strengthen our Core team with a strategic hire. We’re loving having Jen on board,” said Amy Brill, Founder of The Brill Collective.

“Jen brings that rare blend of being a 360-comms practitioner, regional expert and creative and commercial plate spinner. Our clients are already reaping the benefit, as well as the business itself,” Amy continued.

Jennifer Cook comments, “Joining The Brill Collective is a very exciting new chapter for me. The PR and marketing industry is extremely fast paced which comes with a plethora of challenges, as much as opportunities. I have been truly inspired by Amy’s disruptive model that enables a unique working culture to thrive, clients to receive a team with proper expertise (as opposed to individuals with capacity), and a new approach to communications. I am passionate to be part of an exciting journey that is focused on generating an innovative environment for success.