DUBAI – TGP Events & Catering has announced the appointment of Nayef Bou Hamdan as its new Head of Business Development.

In this role, Nayef will focus on driving new partnerships, strengthening client relations and building innovative catering concepts that support the company’s ambitious growth plans. He will also play a key role in expanding opportunities across major events and lifestyle experiences taking place in the UAE and beyond.

With over 20 years in senior leadership roles at Hyatt International Hotels, Expo 2020, and Emaar Hospitality Group Dubai, his expertise spans F&B operations, event delivery, and commercial strategy, consistently driving revenue and brand impact.

As Head of Business Development at TGP Events & Catering, he will be leading the strategic growth of the company’s catering and events portfolio across the UAE and international markets, delivering innovative, high-impact hospitality experiences for large-scale events, premium venues, and lifestyle activations.

TGP International, the parent company, is preparing for a busy season ahead with flagship activations such as the Festival of Cake and Winter City at Expo City Dubai. Alongside these major projects, TGP Events & Catering will also deliver tailored festive catering experiences for the upcoming holiday season, reinforcing its reputation for creating memorable dining moments for both private and corporate clients.

For over two decades, TGP has been at the forefront of hospitality and events, catering to world-renowned projects including Expo 2020 Dubai, COP28 UAE, Harrods Bespoke Catering in London, Hai Ramadan, and high-profile cultural celebrations across Saudi Arabia. The appointment of Nayef marks a significant step in continuing this legacy, ensuring that TGP Events & Catering remains a driving force in delivering exceptional catering and event experiences across the region.

About TGP Events & Catering:

Part of TGP International, TGP Events & Catering is an award-winning premier culinary experience provider that caters to corporate gatherings, weddings, private celebrations, and every kind of occasion.

Accustomed to catering to world-class events and high-calibre celebrations such as Expo 2020 Dubai and immersive dining pop ups at AL Ula in Saudi Arabia, the brand is skilled at developing menus to suit all tastes and delivering delicious sustainable and plant-forward experiences.

Boasting a vast portfolio of over 20 event spaces, including some of the region’s most iconic venues, TGP Events & Catering’s centralised project management services also include 360-degree event support, flexible spaces with fully integrated AV and entertainment systems, and multiple indoor and outdoor venue options.

Home to a talented team of chefs and operators, TGP International now boasts eight international offices. Bringing more than 300 years of collective experience, the team has completed more than eight international event contracts, 500 successful design and concept briefs, and over 150 projects in more than 15 different countries.

Responsible for overseeing several F&B outlets, events and activations at Expo City Dubai, TGP Events & Catering is committed to creating memorable and extraordinary experiences for every visitor, and staying at the forefront of sustainability, innovation, and world-class entertainment.

Passionate about bringing incredible F&B concepts to life, TGP Events & Catering excels at creating everything from intimate dinners to giga-scale celebrations. Known for bringing exceptional creativity, style and detail, the team's knowledge and experience remains unmatched.

Website: https://www.tgpinternational.com/catering.

