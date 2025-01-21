Dubai, UAE: Park Hyatt Dubai, the iconic luxury property nestled along the banks of the Dubai Creek, is proud to announce the promotion of Teegan Deck to Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining the hotel just last year as Resort Director of Marketing and Communications, Deck has made an extraordinary impact in a remarkably short time, demonstrating outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the luxury hospitality market in the region.

In her new role, Deck will now lead both the sales and marketing teams, focusing on driving revenue, elevating even further brand positioning, and building impactful partnerships to enhance the property’s already global reputation. Her vision includes expanding the hotel’s market appeal while staying true to Park Hyatt Dubai's legacy of elegance and sophistication.

Reflecting on her promotion, Deck shared, “I am truly honoured to step into this new role at Park Hyatt Dubai. Over the past few months, I’ve been inspired by the passion and dedication of our team in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. The quality of the service, top-of-the-line facilities, amenities, and the skilled team are all striving to deliver on the Park Hyatt Dubai promise of excellence. I’m excited to build on what we’ve achieved and continue to create moments that leave a lasting impression.”

Hailing from Australia, Deck brings over 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality to her role, along with extensive know-how and skills in a variety of fields in regard to luxury properties around the world. She has an impressive career history, including being a key member of pre-opening teams for five luxury resorts, such as ME by Melia Dubai, One&Only Hayman Island, and Viceroy Dubai. Among her many achievements are leading the largest cultural collaboration for ME by Melia Dubai, working with globally acclaimed artists like Nat Bowen and James Goldcrown, and organising Abu Dhabi’s largest hotel event during her time at The Ritz-Carlton, hosting 6,000 guests for the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Park Hyatt Dubai is renowned for its timeless elegance, exceptional service, and unparalleled guest experiences. With its iconic design, world-class amenities, and award-winning dining concepts, the property continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality in the region.

About Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai is a luxury retreat adjacent to the world-famous Dubai Creek Golf Club. Located within Dubai Creek Resort, Park Hyatt Dubai is a haven of tranquility and escapism, transporting guests to a world that seems far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, despite being located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Deira and Dubai International Airport.

Stepping foot on the property evokes a truly unique feeling of timeless elegance and resplendent relaxation, with the iconic blue and white features reminiscent of stunning Greek architecture. Home to an array of award-winning F&B outlets, the majestic Amara Spa, designer hair salon and with its location just next to an 18-hole Championship Golf Course, Park Hyatt Dubai is the city’s undisputed destination of excellence.