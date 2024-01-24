Dubai - TBWA\RAAD has announced the appointment of Tony Kayouka as its new Head of Social and Content. In this strategic role, Kayouka will play a pivotal part in advancing the agency's growth strategy and reinforcing its commitment to delivering disruptive and innovative creative content.

As the Head of Social and Content, Tony Kayouka will take charge of TBWA\RAAD’s social media initiatives, concentrating on crafting compelling narratives and spearheading impactful campaigns. His focus is on adopting authentic approaches and integrating meaningful strategies that resonate with the audiences of client brands, establishing solid connections.

Commenting on the appointment, Reda Raad, Group CEO at TBWA\RAAD, said: "In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, social media and content creation hold increasing power. Ensuring the digital growth of our clients is crucial. Tony’s appointment aligns perfectly with our dedication to creating agile and exceptional creative content. With his extensive experience and unique perspectives, he will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing efforts in delivering groundbreaking social campaigns that resonate with culture, enhancing our clients’ online presence."

Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Tony Kayouka added: “I’m thrilled to be joining TBWA\RAAD where passion is contagious. The team’s creative work stems from a profound determination to push conventional boundaries and surpass expectations. I'm eager to contribute my perspective and expertise to the agency’s growth while embracing the disruptive spirit that sets TBWA at the forefront of the advertising industry.”

With a track record of success spanning diverse industries, including FMCG, F&B, QSR, Entertainment, Tourism and Hospitality, Governmental, Utility, Technology, and Automotive, Tony brings 16 years of experience to the table. His impressive journey as an early adopter has seen him navigate and shape the evolving landscape of digital media, mastering new platforms, and transforming data into captivating narratives.

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption® Company, named the Middle East’s Most Innovative Company in Advertising in 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Hub71, Infiniti, Injazat, KFC, Max Fashion, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, RAKBank, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)/Mayo Clinic, UAE Government Media Office. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

