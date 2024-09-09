TBWA\RAAD has announced the appointment of Rawad Al Dahouk as the new Head of Strategy and Planning for Saudi Arabia. With a distinguished career highlighted by award-winning achievements and an in-depth understanding of the Saudi market, Rawad brings a wealth of expertise in developing solution-driven communication and marketing strategies.

In his new role, Rawad takes on a leadership position within TBWA\RAAD Saudi, guiding the strategic output of the agency as it continues to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom. He will play a key role in the agency’s growth, ensuring TBWA\RAAD continues to deliver innovative, impactful solutions that align with the evolving needs of clients and the visionary goals of Vision 2030.

Commenting on the appointment, Dan Leach, Managing Director at TBWA\RAAD Saudi, said: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, driven by Vision 2030 and an ambitious push to diversify industries like entertainment, hospitality, sports, and tourism. In such a dynamic landscape, Disruption® isn’t just an advantage; it’s a necessity. This is why we’re thrilled to welcome Rawad Al Dahouk to TBWA\RAAD Saudi Arabia. His depth of experience, combined with his understanding of the Saudi market, makes him a perfect fit for our Disruption® philosophy. As the Kingdom continues to reshape itself through bold initiatives, Rawad’s strategic insights will be key in helping our clients navigate this new era and seize opportunities where others see challenges. We look forward to seeing how his leadership will drive our vision forward and bring fresh, creative thinking to the table.”

Reflecting on his new role, Rawad Al Dahouk added: “At a time when Saudi Arabia’s communication industry is making a global impact, I am excited to join TBWA\RAAD and contribute to the agency’s legacy of innovative, world-class work. This new position offers a dynamic opportunity to be part of the agency’s expansion in the Kingdom, with a commitment to excellence and disruptive innovation. I look forward to working with the talented team to create groundbreaking work that not only resonates locally in Saudi Arabia but also stands out regionally and globally.”

Over his 17-year career, Rawad has excelled in turning business pitches into long-term partnerships and building high-performing teams. His strategic insights and innovative approach have earned him numerous prestigious awards, including accolades at Cannes Lions, Dubai Lynx, The Loeries, Cresta, Cristal Festival, MENA Effies, and the MENA Cristal Festival.

A graduate of the American University of Beirut with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design, Rawad began his career as a Junior Graphic Designer. Driven by a passion for aligning creative excellence with business objectives, he transitioned into Strategy and Planning. Over the years, he has worked with an impressive array of clients across industries, including FMCG, automotive, telecommunications, B2B, banking, fintech, and government sectors.

About TBWA\RAAD

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide's presence across the Middle East and Africa. We are The Disruption Company®, a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Certified as a Great Place To Work® in 2024, named one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the Middle East's Most Innovative Companies for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, and one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO), Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Hub71, Infiniti, Injazat, KFC, Max Fashion, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, UAE Government Media Office. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).


