Cairo – The Board of Directors of Taly, the leading provider of digital payment solutions, has announced the appointment of Mr. Tawfik Mahmoud as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective August 2025. This strategic move comes as part of the company’s efforts to expand its business scope and strengthen its competitive position in both the Egyptian and regional markets by delivering innovative, integrated financial solutions built on the latest advancements in financial technology.

In his first statement following the appointment, Mr. Mahmoud expressed his great pride in joining Taly, emphasizing his commitment to driving innovation, expanding partnerships, and building the company’s capabilities to support growth strategies and deliver added value to both institutions and customers across various sectors.

Founded in 2021 with initial investments of EGP 650 million, Taly quickly established itself as one of Egypt’s leading fintech companies. The company provides a comprehensive and innovative portfolio within the digital payments ecosystem, including:

Electronic payment processing

Point-of-sale (POS) solutions and digital wallets.

E-commerce payment solutions.

Card processing across all categories (debit, credit, and prepaid).

Digital billing services.

Merchant financing solutions in collaboration with banking partners.

Taly also offers a modern, flexible, and secure infrastructure that enables financial and non-financial institutions, merchants of all sizes, and individuals to conduct their financial transactions easily and efficiently through both direct and digital channels. In addition, the company is expanding its value-added services, such as smart data analytics, business reporting, and loyalty programs, enhancing user experience and enabling data-driven decision-making. Taly aligns its offerings with Egypt’s national agenda to promote financial inclusion, accelerate the transition to a cashless economy, and provide innovative payment tools that serve all segments of society.

Mr. Tawfik Mahmoud brings with him more than 24 years of professional experience in the fintech and payments industry, having held prominent leadership positions at regional and international institutions. He previously served as Managing Director of Jumia Pay – Egypt, General Manager of PayTabs – UAE, and Vice President of Network International Group for the Middle East and Africa, where he led business expansions across multiple markets, including Egypt and several Arab and African countries.

Most recently, before joining Taly, Mr. Mahmoud served as Managing Director of Arab Financial Services – Egypt, where he established the company’s operations in the Egyptian market. He spearheaded the growth of electronic acceptance and payment services while advancing digital strategies, leveraging his extensive background in business development, major portfolio management, and smart solutions for e-commerce and digital payments.

He is recognized for his strong strategic and execution capabilities, particularly in fintech investment management through strategic expansions, scaling up strategies, product development, payment systems operations, and partnerships with governmental and financial entities. His expertise also spans organizational restructuring and talent development, making him a highly qualified leader to guide Taly through its next phase of growth.