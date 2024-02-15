Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Humanitarian Envoy for The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), met with supporters and donors who joined the foundation since its inception, contributing without fail to support TBHF's noble mission.During the meeting that took place today, Thursday, at Al Seef Palace in Sharjah, His Highness discussed the role of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the dedicated stewardship of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF, in instilling humanitarian work principles, the development of its methodologies, and the sustaining of its impact, along with the continuous support for the foundation's initiatives, projects, and campaigns.

His Highness addressed the role of humanitarian work in securing the natural rights of victims of conflicts, disputes, disasters, and poverty. The Deputy Ruler highlighted how the foundation supports their integration into host communities and contributes to their upliftment and advancement. This is achieved through the foundation's diverse programs and projects, which include enhancing healthcare systems and facilities and education, alongside empowerment and training on essential life and work skills.

His Highness emphasised during the meeting that TBHF and its supporters have helped millions of people overcome despair, loneliness, and the feeling of being forsaken by the rest of the world. It has laid the foundations for uplifting communities through sustainable projects that continue to develop and bear fruit for many years. His Highness noted that the great impact of humanitarian work goes beyond traditional scopes to build humanitarian awareness among those deprived by circumstances of life's essentials, turning them into initiators to help and support others.

His Highness expressed, at the conclusion of his speech, his pride in being one of the members and the humanitarian envoy of this foundation and one of the contributors to the charitable works it offers. He pointed out that the aid and assistance provided by contributors and supporters are entirely directed to the beneficiaries and those in need, with the government covering all administrative expenses in its commitment to providing the largest number of aids worldwide.

For her part, HE Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General of TBHF, extended her profound gratitude and deep appreciation to each and every supporter and partner of TBHF, encompassing a diverse array of individuals and institutions both domestically and internationally. She underscored that it is through their unwavering support and strategic alliances that the foundation has ascended to the forefront of global humanitarian efforts.

Al Hammadi said: "Today marks not just a celebration of a decade's journey we've embarked upon but also sets the stage for the boundless years of philanthropy and collaborative endeavours that lie ahead. We are committed to refining our strategies and enhancing our approach to navigating the complexities of crises, disasters, and humanitarian adversities. Our experience has taught us the profound emotional turmoil that crises inflict on individuals and communities. It is with a sense of urgent responsibility that we persist in our mission, delivering a clear message: 'You are not alone. We stand in solidarity with you, sharing in your struggles and alleviating your suffering. Our actions towards you are borne out of an intrinsic right and our unwavering commitment to moral, religious, and humanitarian obligations that transcend borders and cultures. Together, we face the challenges, ensuring that no one is left to bear the brunt of adversity in isolation.’”

The meeting was held in celebration of the TBHF’s 10th anniversary, which began in 2013 as a humanitarian campaign and evolved into an independent global humanitarian organisation. TBHF's efforts, programs, and projects now extend to dozens of countries worldwide, positively impacting the lives of millions in needy communities and places of refuge and displacement.

His Highness, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, graciously presented commemorative shields to supporting entities and contributors, appreciating their efforts and wishing them success and continued support for charitable work across all charitable organisations.

The attendees expressed their appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for the reception and for acknowledging the support provided to the foundation, valuing the significant efforts made by the foundation in providing a decent living for needy families around the world.

The meeting was attended, alongside His Highness the Humanitarian Envoy for The Big Heart Foundation, by: His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Saqr Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman Of The Sharjah Charity Association, Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), along with a number of representatives from supporting entities and companies of The Big Heart Foundation.

