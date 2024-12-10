Dubai, UAE –NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suhail Hasanain as the new Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa region. In his new role, Suhail will be responsible for driving business growth, fostering strategic collaborations, with continuous development of the ecosystem and delivering exceptional results across all sectors in the region.

With over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, operational excellence, and leadership, Suhail brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. His in-depth understanding of customer and partner needs, combined with his ability to bring together cross-functional teams, will be instrumental in driving NetApp's success in the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to joining NetApp, Suhail led Dell's multi-cloud offerings in Saudi Arabia, where he successfully negotiated multi-year mega-frame contracts with government entities. His dedication to customer and team excellence has been evident throughout his career, making him a valuable asset to any organization.

As the Regional Senior Director for Middle East and Africa, Suhail will leverage his extensive experience and leadership approach to forge strategic collaborations with regional ecosystem, drive business growth, and ensure that NetApp's solutions and services meet the unique needs of customers in the region. Leading the regional operation, Suhail will play a pivotal role in strengthening NetApp's presence and operations in across all the countries in the Middle East and Africa.

"We are delighted to welcome Suhail Hasanain to the NetApp team as our new Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa," said Jose Petisco, EEMi VicePresident at NetApp. "Suhail's proven track record, expertise, and passion for delivering exceptional results make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations in this strategic region. He will further enhance our commitment with customers, partners and alliances, to strength our ecosystem and generate value add in all the strategic projects where NetApp is playing a key role to diversified economy and help shape a more sustainable, technologically advanced future. This appointment is another testament to NetApp commitment to the Middle East and Africa region”.

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry’s best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world’s biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities.