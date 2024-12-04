Dubai – Radisson Hotel Group proudly announces the appointment of Stuart Birkwood as the Cluster General Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City. With a career spanning over 30 years in the global hospitality sector, Stuart brings an extraordinary track record of innovation, operational excellence, and leadership to his new role overseeing two of Dubai’s prominent properties.

In his capacity as Cluster General Manager, Stuart will spearhead the strategic operations of the hotels, which boast a combined total of 400 rooms, diverse award-winning dining venues, state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, and a stellar reputation for hosting large-scale catering events.

Stuart’s extensive experience includes opening and managing flagship properties, notably introducing the Radisson RED brand to the Middle East in 2019 as General Manager. His tenure at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis in Digital Park earned accolades for groundbreaking initiatives, such as establishing the first standalone podcast studio and achieving the Great Place to Work certification for the hotel. Under his leadership, the property became a beacon of innovation, setting benchmarks in guest satisfaction, employee engagement, and sustainability.

Previously, Stuart also held leadership roles with other international hotel brands, including Aloft, Sheraton, and Le Meridien, delivering transformative results in guest experiences, revenue growth, and operational efficiency. His hands-on approach and visionary mindset have consistently positioned him as a leader in the industry.

Stuart shared his enthusiasm: “I am honored to join the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City. These iconic properties represent the epitome of Dubai’s vibrant hospitality sector. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated teams to further elevate the guest experience and drive continued success.”

Radisson Hotel Group is excited to welcome Stuart to the team and is confident that his wealth of experience and passion for innovation will enhance the legacy of both properties, setting new benchmarks in operational excellence and guest satisfaction.

