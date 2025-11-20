STORY Hospitality, the hospitality management company that’s a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Capital Group, has announced the appointment of Ameer Rehman as new Vice President of Finance.

A Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) who trained with PwC, Ameer brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across the global hospitality sector. His career has spanned the UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and wider EMEA markets, where he has built a reputation for strategic financial governance, operational excellence, and high-impact team leadership.

Victor Abou-Ghanem, CEO of STORY Hospitality, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Ameer Rehman to STORY Hospitality. His deep financial acumen, global hospitality experience, and forward-looking leadership will bring tremendous value to our organisation as we advance our growth strategy and deliver exceptional results for our owners and partners.”

Before joining STORY Hospitality, Ameer served as Senior Vice President of Finance at COOL INC, reporting directly to the Group CEO. In this role, he led capital structure strategy, investments, financial planning and group-level controls, playing an integral role in shaping the company’s financial performance and organisational resilience.

Ameer previously spent over a decade with Hilton, holding senior regional finance roles across the Middle East and Africa. During his tenure, he oversaw multiple markets, consistently exceeded profitability targets, strengthened compliance and governance frameworks, and championed talent development initiatives - including launching Hilton’s first finance graduate programme in Saudi Arabia.

With extensive experience driving transformation across complex hospitality portfolios, Ameer now joins STORY Hospitality at a pivotal time in its growth trajectory. His leadership will support the group’s expanding operations across the UAE, Seychelles, Morocco and Saudi Arabia, ensuring financial discipline, innovation and strong value creation for owners and partners.

STORY Hospitality continues to strengthen its leadership team as it accelerates development across key markets, supported by a strategic focus on sustainability, digitalisation, and people-first culture.

About: STORY Hospitality

STORY Hospitality is redefining what it means to stay, feel, and experience. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, this fast-growing international hotel management company is on a mission to turn every guest journey into a story worth sharing. With a thoughtfully curated portfolio spanning premium escapes and captivating city stays, STORY Hospitality blends world-class service with bold design and a deep sense of place.

As the hospitality arm of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG) - one of the most prestigious institutional investment funds in the Middle East - STORY Hospitality is rooted in excellence and driven by ambition. With a strong development pipeline, including upcoming openings in Morocco, Egypt, Montenegro, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the company is expanding its reach across the MENA region and beyond. Whether it’s a barefoot island retreat or a design-forward city stay, STORY Hospitality is committed to growing its presence through immersive experiences and strategic innovation. Discover more at story-hospitality.com

