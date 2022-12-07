Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, today announced changes to its Middle East leadership team, as it continues its regional growth trajectory, rolls out ambitious plans for its portfolio of iconic American and European brands, and strengthens its aims to become the industry leader in climate change.

Following the appointment in October of Frano Šušnjara as new Group Managing Director for Stellantis Middle East, Rakesh Nair moves from his position as Managing Director of European Brands to take on the role of Managing Director of American Brands, looking after a portfolio which includes Stellantis’ biggest selling brand in the region, Jeep, as well as fast-emerging contender Ram, and the much-loved Dodge and Chrysler brands. Nair will manage a period of significant change for the American brands, with major new product launches in 2023 and the planned introduction of electric vehicles across the portfolio.

Taking the helm as the Managing Director of European Brands is Neeraj Kumar, moving from his current role as Head of Business Development. Kumar will be tasked with an ambitious plan to grow presence and sales for European brands in the region, with a major focus on EVs, with PEUGEOT in particular taking a lead in the move to more sustainable transport across both passenger and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs).

The new Head of Business Development is Adis Omeragic, promoted from his role as Regional Network Manager. Omeragic will work with the new leadership team to capture regional market opportunities, grow and deepen stakeholder partnerships, and expand market reach for the full Stellantis portfolio.

Frano Šušnajara, Group Managing Director, Stellantis Middle East, said: “Stellantis is a company that is committed to shaping the future not just of the automotive industry, but of mobility. To help deliver this vision in the Middle East, we continue to evolve and strengthen our local team, with talented industry experts from within our business who are committed to championing change.

With our portfolio of iconic brands and unrivalled market opportunity, I look forward to working with the team in their new roles to deliver outstanding results for our customers, partners and communities across the region.”

In September, Stellantis unveiled its Dare Forward 2030 strategy for Middle East and Africa (MEA) which aims to be number 1 in Market share with 22% MS while leading the energy transition in the region with 100% of Stellantis’ product portfolio electrified by 2025; moving from 25% to over 70% regional production autonomy; and a total regional industrial capacity of 1 million vehicles per year by 2030.

