UAE – Steigenberger Hotels GmbH announces the appointment of Dr. Stephan Hungeling as Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Steigenberger Hotels GmbH. Continuing in his current role as CEO of H World International, Oliver Bonke will also become a member of the Supervisory Board of the Steigenberger Hotels GmbH, as of 1 April, 2025, when he will hand the role of CEO, Steigenberger Hotels GmbH to Dr. Hungeling.

Hungeling joins Steigenberger Hotels GmbH after six years with Christ where he led the transformation of the company into a digitally driven and multichannel brand. Before that, he contributed to the success of various German and European market leaders across different retail/FMCG industries, including Douglas GmbH, a multinational perfumery and cosmetics brand for which he served as CFO for more than three years.

“With Stephan Hungeling we gain a leader with a deep understanding of business strategy and transformation, digitization and financial excellence”, said Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Bender, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Steigenberger Hotels GmbH. “He will build on the tremendous progress we made under Oliver Bonke’s leadership in advancing the integration with H World, laying the foundation towards an asset-light business model, and restructuring the cost base of the company.”

Oliver Bonke: “Stephan is a well-rounded leader, who will bring his profound experience from the retail to the hospitality sector. He has demonstrated the ability to build segment leading businesses by balancing strong and modern cultures with solid business results. I am looking forward to partnering with him to achieve breakthrough results.”

“The entrepreneurial heritage of H World and high brand awareness of the Steigenberger hotel group are a strong foundation for future growth. I am thrilled to become part of this journey and help forming the chapters ahead”, added Stephan Hungeling.

Dr. Stephan Hungeling, Chief Transformation Officer, Managing Director Steigenberger Hotels GmbH

© Private

Oliver Bonke, Chief Executive Officer H World International © Steigenberger Hotels GmbH

