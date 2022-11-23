Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Standard Chartered Bank announced the appointment of Mazen Fahad Al Bunyan as Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia, effective November 2022.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered Bank, Mazen was the CEO of Alawwal Invest Company, the investment subsidiary of The Saudi British Bank (SABB/HSBC) based in Riyadh, where he led the integration of Alawwal Invest with SABB/HSBC Saudi Arabia. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions including Co-Head of Global Banking within SABB/HSBC Riyadh as well as Vice President of Corporate Banking Coverage for KSA and Kuwait at Deutsche Bank.

Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia launched its operations in Riyadh in June 2021, providing banking services to sovereign and government related entities, large corporates, financial institutions and multinational companies operating in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Boutros Klink, CEO Standard Chartered Middle East (ex UAE) said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mazen Bunyan as Country CEO for Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia. Mazen brings deep regional experience, and strong track record. In his new role as CEO, Mazen will oversee the operations of Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia, and will lead the Bank’s expansion in the market, strengthen our client base, expand our products and services offering, and solidify our network in support of the Kingdoms growth ambitions.”

Standard Chartered Bank operates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia entity licensed by the Saudi Central Bank and its Standard Chartered Capital Saudi Arabia entity licensed by the Capital Market Authority.

