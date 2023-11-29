Baghdad, Iraq : Standard Chartered announces the appointment of Jamil Choucair, as Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Iraq.

Jamil’s extensive banking experience in the Middle East spans over 25 years, including 8 years in Iraq as the General Manager and Country Head of Audi Bank Iraq. During his time there, Jamil was responsible for setting the strategy, the licensing, the launching of multiple branches, and building, developing and leading a strong team that has delivered Audi Bank’s growth and success. Jamil left Iraq following the sale of Audi Bank’s Iraq operations to establish and run Diorite Business Advisors.

Prior to leading Audi Bank Iraq, Jamil was Head of Corporate Banking at Audi Bank. He has also held various leadership positions at BLOM Bank, Bank of Syria and Overseas, Saudi Lebanese Bank and Banque Libano-Francaise.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Boutros Klink, CEO Standard Chartered Middle East (excluding UAE) said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jamil Riad Choucair as CEO for Standard Chartered Iraq. Jamil has extensive expertise in the region and a strong track record. He will lead Standard Chartered’s market expansion, strengthen our client base and network consolidation in support of the Iraq’s aspirations for economic progress. I am confident that Jamil’s leadership will strengthen our position in the Iraqi market and the region.”

Standard Chartered operates in Iraq since 2013 through its Standard Chartered Bank Iraq Branch entity licensed by the Central Bank of Iraq. The Bank provides banking services to sovereign and government related entities, large corporates, financial institutions and multinational companies operating in the country.

