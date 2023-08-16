They say necessity is the mother of all inventions. And Bumblebee was birthed from this very concept. Emirati female-founder, Qadreya Al Awadhi babysat her friend’s son and realized the lack of healthy or nutritious meals available in the region.

The 27-year-old Emirati Founder and CEO identified this gap in the market and was determined to help mothers provide a healthy alternative for their babies. Qadreya founded Bumblebee in 2022, as a homegrown business of ready-made frozen meal plans for babies and toddlers.

With the rise in awareness of nutritional and safety aspects of baby foods, the home-grown brand also aims to reduce the rates of obesity which results from bad eating habits at an early age. Keeping in mind the importance of serving nutritious food in line with dietary requirements for babies, Bumblebee packs are developed while being rich in flavour without any added salt and sugar or preservatives. All the brand’s ingredients are sourced locally, and the source of protein are hormone-free and grass fed.

“I created Bumblebee after I realized the improper food habits consumed by young children. Providing your little ones with the right nutrition and diet can start them on the road to eating right and staying healthy at the outset of their lives and is the best gift you could give them as responsible parents,” states Qadreya.

All Bumblebee food is cooked from scratch, and the range offers new flavours and textures with meals to cater for every child’s needs.Discover some of Bumblebee Food’s best-selling products that include Berry Blast; Veggie Mix; Meatballs and Sauce; and Spinach Pancakes. The brand's latest addition, the Immunity-Boost and Iron Man Pack are deliciously crafted to provide the optimal nourishment for your babies.

“Bumblebee’s mission is to ensure a child develops a healthy and sustainable relationship with food. Our aim is to find effective ways to address obesity among children; and to be an instrument in supporting the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031,” adds Qadreya.

With the use of fresh, organically sourced ingredients, the products can stay in the freezer for two months.

The packs are priced from AED 18 onwards.

-Ends-

Shop via www.bumblebeefood.com

@bumblebee_ae

About Bumblebee Food:

The Emirati home-grown Bumblebee Food is a female-owned start-up that provides ready-made frozen meal plans for babies and toddlers. The brand’s menu is carefully developed by a paediatric nutritionist and a certified chef; in addition, all ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible. The protein used is hormone-free and grass-fed. Bumblebee Food is cooked from scratch, including the sauces, to offer various new flavours and textures to every meal to cater to every child's needs. The company’s mission is to ensure your baby develops a healthy and sustainable relationship with food.

For further information please contact:

Ramla Shahid, TishTash Communications

ramla@tishtash.com