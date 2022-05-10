Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Sofitel Dubai The Palm has named Tünde Nagy as its new director of sales and marketing, strengthening its leadership team to include an industry veteran whose portfolio boasts more than 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry across renowned brands in the UAE and the UK.

A passionate and result-oriented professional, Nagy has a wealth of experience in enhancing sales, marketing, and revenue streams through careful planning, extensive research, and innovative solutions. Over the years she has orchestrated and accomplished impactful business, sales, and marketing initiatives to drive business growth, and greater brand awareness, as well as mentored her team members to reach their goals and advance within the respective organisations.

At Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Nagy’s primary responsibilities will include – managing the overall sales and marketing strategy and programmes, annual budgets, revenue, and distribution management for the five-star luxury property.

Prior to joining Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Nagy was director of sales and marketing at the Swissotel Al Ghurair & Swissotel Living Al Ghurair, where she was responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction to the sales, marketing, and events team to drive effective results. In her role, Nagy also successfully reorganised the sales and marketing teams, exercising agility to ensure the readiness of the property to drive market recovery. In her long-spanning career, Nagy has also worked with the Marriott group for 8 years, and more recently for the Jumeirah International group in the UAE for almost 3 years.

Nagy is highly experienced in establishing meaningful business partnerships, process structuring, and strategically allocating resources and budgets to ensure successful mobilisation of various units besides actively monitoring market trends and leading change to drive greater market share.

Commenting on her appointment, Nagy said: “I am absolutely thrilled to join Sofitel Dubai The Palm, a brand I’ve always admired for its incredible experiences and fantastic offerings. My role here gives me endless opportunities to continue its successful growth trajectory and take it to even greater heights. I can’t wait to begin the interesting journey here working together with the dynamic and hardworking team that is striving every day to bring to life magnifique experiences and the spirit of the Sofitel brand to our guests.”

Nagy holds a bachelor's degree in Company Management from Babes-Bolyai University in Romania. She has an exceptional track record and has also received several accolades throughout her career, including being featured on the Hotelier Middle East Marketing Power 50 list in 2021.

On her appointment, Christophe Schnyder, Managing Director at Sofitel Dubai The Palm said, “We are delighted to welcome Tünde as an integral part of the team at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. She brings with her a wealth of experience within the hospitality industry in the UAE, which makes her an ideal candidate to drive the commercial strategy of the hotel and see it through the next exciting phase in its stellar history. Her experience is truly an asset and will be instrumental in helping the team achieve new benchmarks.”

ABOUT SOFITEL

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts is an ambassador of modern French style, culture and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France with more than 120 chic and remarkable hotels in the world’s most sought after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French decadence with the very best of the locale. The Sofitel collection includes such notable hotels as Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour and Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

ABOUT SOFITEL DUBAI THE PALM

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, is a unique luxury 5-star resort on the East Crescent of the world’s famous island Palm Jumeirah fusing warm Polynesian welcome with outstanding Arabic hospitality adhering to French elegance.

‘Live the French Way’ stays at the core of every visit to this beautiful tropical retreat, where you will experience ‘Magnifique’ in an enchanting environment inspired by the culture and architecture of the South Pacific, ensuring you are relaxed, revived and restored.

The hotel features 546 rooms including 4 outstanding private beach villas, 182 luxury serviced apartments and 360 contemporary guest rooms and suites with large balconies and beautiful sea or palm views. Synonymous with the ‘Live the French Way’, culinary excellence is one of the cornerstones of Sofitel Dubai The Palm with 12 restaurants, bars and lounges combining to present a truly international flavour and celebrate food with French touch. Both indoors and al fresco options along with stunning views immerses diners in a culinary journey of excellence across the resort.

