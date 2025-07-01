Dubai, UAE – As Dubai’s dining scene grows ever more competitive, Sofitel Dubai Downtown is raising the bar with the appointment of David Watson as Food & Beverage Manager—marking a bold step in the hotel’s vision to position itself as a leading culinary destination in the heart of the city.

With over 12 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Watson brings deep expertise in multi-outlet operations, pre-openings, concept development, and service strategy—key strengths that align seamlessly with Sofitel’s commitment to exceptional guest experiences and innovation across its F&B offerings.

Known for his hands-on leadership style and precision-driven approach, Watson joins the property at a pivotal time as it continues to evolve its culinary narrative. In his new role, he will oversee the hotel’s diverse food and beverage portfolio, including destination restaurants, lounges, bars, and in-room dining. His focus will be on enhancing operational consistency, strengthening service culture, and creating distinctive dining moments that resonate with both local and international guests. Watson’s career spans key leadership positions across high-profile operations in the region, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to develop strong teams, implement high-impact service standards, and deliver results in both guest satisfaction and financial performance. He is known for his attention to detail, cultural intelligence, and ability to cultivate empowered, high-performing teams.

“My purpose is to cultivate a culture of respect, collaboration, and continuous growth empowering our team to thrive and take pride in every moment of service, ” said David. “Together, we will elevate every dining experience, create lasting impressions, and set new standards of excellence that reflect the heart of our brand.”

His appointment comes as Sofitel Dubai Downtown continues to refine its food and beverage identity, aligning with the brand’s commitment to modern luxury, effortless elegance, and authentic French art de vivre.

Mohamed Hawwam, General Manager of Sofitel Dubai Downtown, commented:

“David brings with him not only a wealth of experience but also the ability to inspire and elevate those around him. His approach is grounded in operational excellence and a deep understanding of what makes a guest experience truly memorable. As we enter an exciting chapter for our restaurants and bars, his leadership will be instrumental in delivering the creativity, sophistication, and service our guests expect.”

David will play a central role in the strategic evolution of Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s culinary positioning, ensuring the hotel continues to serve as a dining destination at the heart of Downtown Dubai.

About Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, is an idyllic oasis that blends urban sophistication with authentic luxury French service. It is the only french five-star hotel in the heart of Downtown Dubai linked to The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa metro station through an air-conditioned skywalk, with close proximity to Emaar square, Financial Centre, City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena and more. The hotel offers an exceptional setting for business, leisure and exploration within the New and Old Dubai. Blending Arabian hospitality with timeless French service, the hotel sends guests on a voyage into the Sofitel universe. Spanning 31 exquisite floors, 274 luxury rooms, 76 suites, including two-bedroom Downtown Suite, Presidential Suite and Royal Suite in addition to world-class leisure, conference and entertainment facilities including a stunning outdoor infinity pool, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, the hotel also features seven restaurant bars and lounges taking patrons on a culinary journey from the four corners of the globe. Welcome to the finer side of sophistication where you can step into a world of refined French heritage linked to local culture, elegance and seamless luxury.

About Sofitel

A pioneer of French luxury hospitality since 1964, Sofitel today embodies heartfelt and committed luxury with a French zest. A seamless blend of the richness of each local culture and the French joie de vivre, the brand delights travelers who appreciate delicacy and subtle refinement, offering them heartfelt and authentic service. At Sofitel, beauty is in the details: life's simple pleasures such as gastronomy and sleep are art forms for an incomparable experience.

Sofitel now boasts more than 120 hotels, all elegant and unique, in the world's most sought-after destinations. Among its most remarkable properties: Sofitel Paris Le Scribe, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul. The brand also offers a selection of heritage luxury hotels under the Sofitel Legend banner, renowned for their timeless elegance and fascinating history, such as Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena and Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.

Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.