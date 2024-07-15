Riyadh, KSA: In a strategic move to continue its success in Saudi Arabia, Snap Inc. announced today the appointment of Abdulla Alhammadi as Managing Director in KSA. Previously the Regional Business Lead at Snap, Alhammadi will transition into his new role where he will be based in KSA to support the growth of Snap in the country, as the brand and creators look ahead to the opening of both a new office and Creator Studio this year that will be located in the Diriyah Jax cultural district in Riyadh.

Alhammadi joined the company in 2019 and has played an essential part in growing the business. Taking the helm in one of Snap’s most dynamic markets, Alhammadi’s key focuses will include nurturing and growing Snap’s partnership ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, from the government to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Alhammadi is also focused on growing the team with flourishing local talent in the Kingdom.

Commenting on his new role, Alhammadi said, “At such an important and transitional time for both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Snap as a business, I am honored to be stepping into a new position at a company I value so highly. The next year is set to be an exciting time for Snap in Saudi Arabia, as we officially open our new office and Creator Studio. Alongside this, I hope to continue building our GCC community and our creator ecosystem, cementing our leadership in AR, and demonstrating the ROI we provide for our partners. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing Snap’s success in Saudi Arabia”

Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap in the MENA region, also commented: “We couldn’t think of a better person to be leading Snap in KSA. Alhammadi has taken the business from strength to strength, and with KSA being one of our largest markets in the region, his skillset and determination will be imperative to carrying out our strategic plans and to supporting our partners.”

Boasting an impressive background in business prior to joining Snap, Alhammadi was a Senior Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, a member of the founding team at Careem, and small business marketing lead for Google in Saudi Arabia. Alhammadi has also served on multiple boards including the board of directors for Beyon. Holding a bachelor's degree with honors from Georgetown University in finance and international business, his wealth of experience and proven track record at Snap create promising foundations for leading the way in Saudi Arabia.

Snapchat has a unique and highly engaged audience base across Saudi Arabia, with 22 million monthly users across the Kingdom who open the app more than 50 times a day on average. Seen as a digital extension to the Kingdom’s social fabric, Snapchat is making significant investments within the Kingdom to serve the large community of Snapchatters, content creators, and advertisers, providing value for all on the platform.

