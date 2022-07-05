Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s leading vacation destination, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, is proud to announce the appointment of several world class professionals at top positions in many of its premier dining and nightlife venues.

Assuming the role of General Manager at S Bar is Franck Le Cochonnec, formerly Director of Gotha Club Cannes. Franck brings vast expertise and exceptional strategic vision to his new role, and will surely greatly contribute to the continued success of S Bar.

Taking the reins as General Manager of Carna by Dario Cecchini is Michael Towns. Michael has significant experience under his belt not only as General Manager of Brasserie Arts Club but also as Events Operations Manager at Gleneagles. In addition, he is already deeply immersed in the culture of Carna as Restaurant Manager, and now takes his insight to another level. His adaptability and incessant drive to himself and his natural talent to bring out the best in his team is an invaluable asset to this prestigious venue.

Perfectly complementing and supporting Mr. Towns’ role is Florian Strassguertl, the new Assistant General manager for Carna by Dario Cecchini. Florian brings with him a background in Tourism and Hospitality Management, he has honed his skills as Head Sommelier at both Rohenand Petrus, and wields deep insight and in-depth knowledge of the art of wine as Head Sommelier and Wine Buyer at SLS Dubai. His boundless drive and ability to oversee duties at multiple venues make him the ideal candidate for his new role at this premier venue.

SLS Dubai is also delighted to announce Omar Elezab, formerly General Manager of Carna, will be assuming the role of Lifestyle Food & Beverage Operation Manager. Omar wields 10 years of experience in the F&B industry of high-quality food services at some of Dubai, Italy and Spain’s finest venues. His international status is evident in his charm, experience and fluency in 4 languages, including Italian, Spanish, English and Arabic.

These four exceptional professionals and their vast array of expertise and talents are a credit to SLS Hotels and Residences, while their drive, vision and proven track record will certainly help propel the property to new horizons and successes.

The SLS Hotel & Residences, strategically located in the city’s buzzing Burj Khalifa District, is one of the tallest hotels and residences in the region. Operated by the Accor Group, the 75-storey tower has 254 hotel rooms, 371 residential units, and 321 hotel apartments. The development features infinity pools on the 75th floor, with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. An opulent sky lobby on the 71st floor offers a deluxe lounge and bar with panoramic views of the glittering Dubai skyline.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences is designed by award-winning architects Aedas and interior designer Paul Bishop. Developer WOW RED is a subsidiary of MAP Group, a leading multinational with four decades of success and over 200 projects across the globe.

