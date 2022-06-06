Skyway Development has appointed Hesham El-Foly as head of the commercial sector in the company, within the framework of its development plan, and the use of the most skilled leaders and distinguished competencies.

In various economic and real estate sectors, in line with its future vision towards expansion and launch in the market with a package of various projects.

Hesham El-Foly has extensive experience in the real estate sector spanning more than 13 years, during which he worked with the most important and largest real estate companies, Giant projects, and he had his contributions to these projects, to record a history full of achievements, and to put his name among the list of the most important heads of commercial sectors in companies, in the market Real estate with his great experience, scientific studies, and specialized courses from major academies and universities in the United States of America, where he obtained a Master of Science for investment and finance from CCIM in America and a master’s in business administration from GUC, in addition to specialized courses in the field of project feasibility studies and structuring and the development of companies and included in a number of leadership positions.

It is noteworthy that "Sky Way" development is developing the administrative "Bayadega" project in the towers area of ​​Down Town in the New Administrative Capital with investments of 700 million pounds and includes administrative, commercial and medical activities, with international specifications, which includes the first “FOOD COURT” area suspended in the administrative capital, and commensurate with the development movement that the real estate market is witnessing, and the entry of new real estate products that are an addition to the real estate sector.

-Ends-