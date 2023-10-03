SAUDI ARABIA – Six Senses Southern Dunes, the first property set to open in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, which will open its doors in late 2023, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Yasser Al-Dhaheri to the role of Director of Human Resources.

Yasser has been an integral part of the team, leading the Human Resources department with diligence and expertise throughout the pre-opening phase and beyond. His exceptional dedication and remarkable results have made him a standout talent within the Six Senses family.

Yasser's educational background in Engineering and his experience in the Finance Department have provided him with a solid foundation to excel in his role. His previous experience in leading international five-star hotels in various locations has given him a deep understanding of the labor market's demands and how to succeed in the field of human resources.

Since joining, Yasser has implemented protocols that have enhanced the efficiency of the Human Resources Department, played a crucial role in developing HR strategies, and fostered a culture of teamwork and excellence. His ability to build relationships and lead with empathy has earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and superiors.

One of Yasser's proudest moments was obtaining an Executive master’s degree in international Hotel Management from Les Roches Marbella, Spain. He was selected and sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism as one of the top local leaders in the hospitality sector, showcasing his commitment to personal and professional growth.

Outside of work, Yasser finds joy as a loving father to his newborn son Saleh and takes pride in his role as a supportive husband to his wife Amal, who has been his partner throughout his journey to success. Cars have been a significant part of Yasser's lifestyle, from his previous Mustang adventures on the highways to his newfound passion for exploring untouched and magnificent off-road attractions with his custom-modified Wrangler Rubicon monster.

About Six Senses Southern Dunes

Inspired by the pillars of innovation, adventure, and heritage, Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea holds fast that it is the lessons of the past that serve as the bedrock for a brighter future. Surrounded by majestic volcanic craters and vast mountain ranges, this intriguing yet under-discovered gem showcases the region’s rich culinary culture, artistic expression, and symbolic connection to the Red Sea. As sustainable as it is spellbinding, now is the time to unveil the essence of Saudi hospitality, designed by nature and brought to life by its community.

