Manama, Bahrain – Silah Gulf today announced that its CEO, Mr. Feras J. Ahmed has been named the CX Personality of the Year at the CX Evolve conference in Dubai. The award recognizes Mr. Ahmed’s outstanding leadership of the Silah team and the company's contributions to the customer experience (CX) industry in the Arabian Gulf.

“We are thrilled to announce that Mr. Feras Ahmed has been named the CX Personality of the Year,” said Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, Chairman of Silah. “Mr. Ahmed is a visionary leader who has been instrumental in driving our company’s growth, success and stability over the past 14 years. He inspires Silah employees to be passionate advocates for CX and has a deep understanding of the importance of creating exceptional customer experiences."

In his role as CEO of Silah, Mr. Ahmed has led the company to significant growth over the past few years. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication", said Mr. Ahmed, "Silah's main goal is to train and upskill our workforce to address complex requests in the most challenging scenarios. This results in higher employee and customer engagement, leading to greater customer satisfaction for our diverse clients." Silah has expanded its operations into new markets like KSA and Kuwait, and serves various industry like Government, Telecoms, Finance, and Travel. Mr. Ahmed has been instrumental in developing the company’s culture of customer-centricity and even received the prestigious Medal of Competence - First Class, awarded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, recognizing his instrumental efforts for the Kingdom.

Silah continues to serve giant organizations with its 750+ workforce, all providing exceptional and multilingual customer service to the most respected organizations in the region. Mr. Ahmed’s award is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the CX industry. He is a role model for CX professionals everywhere and an inspiration to us all.

The CX Evolve conference in Dubai is the leading event for CX professionals in the Arabian Gulf. The conference brings together thought leaders and practitioners from around the world to share their insights on the latest trends and best practices in CX.

