Hagemeier will assume his new role on September 1

Siemens Mobility is aiming for strong growth in Saudi Arabia and will continue to drive digital and sustainable transport solutions in the country

Siemens Mobility, the world’s leading provider of rail transport solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Frank Hagemeier as the new CEO of Siemens Mobility for Saudi Arabia. Previously serving as the CEO of Siemens Mobility Division in the Netherlands and China, Frank brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

As CEO, Frank Hagemeier will be responsible for the strategic planning and business development of Siemens Mobility’s products and services in Saudi Arabia. His leadership and strategic vision will be crucial in enhancing Siemens Mobility's growth and strengthening its position as a key player in the region.

Léon Soulier, CEO of Siemens Mobility Middle East Africa: "We are delighted to appoint Frank Hagemeier as the new CEO of Siemens Mobility for Saudi Arabia. Frank’s extensive operational expertise and strong leadership abilities will be instrumental in delivering advanced and sustainable transportation solutions for Saudi Arabia. The country is developing at a remarkable pace, and Frank’s experience in international mobility projects, along with his long-term experience at Siemens, will be invaluable in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals."

Following his university graduation, Frank Hagemeier began his transportation career in the aviation industry with Fokker Aircraft. He subsequently worked in various management positions for different traffic- and transportation-related companies. In 2012, he joined Siemens as Mobility CEO for the Netherlands and further expanded his global experience while serving as CEO of the Siemens Mobility Division in China from 2016 to 2018. While there, his main responsibility was to strengthen Siemens’ positions in the huge Chinese high-speed and metro markets. Following his term in China, he relocated to Germany and held a number of management positions at the Siemens Mobility headquarters.

Siemens Mobility has established a significant footprint in Saudi Arabia since 2006 with 18 years of transformative contributions to the region’s transportation infrastructure. Among other projects, the company implemented the first European Train Control System project in the GCC for the East-West Rail Line providing passenger and freight transport between Riyadh and Dammam. Furthermore, the company’s involvement in the Haramain High-Speed Rail project underscores its commitment to pioneering high-speed rail solutions in the region. Siemens Mobility has also played a pivotal role in the Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro line, contributing to its electrification and a range of services. Currently, Siemens Mobility is part of the largest greenfield metro project in the region and one of the largest globally, constructing Lines 1 and 2 for Riyadh metro as part of the BACS consortium.

About Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in intelligent transport solutions for more than 175 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digital products and solutions, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €10.5 billion and employed around 39,800 people worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility