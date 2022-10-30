Siemens has appointed Jamie Hoyzer as Chief Executive Officer in Oman, effective October 1, 2022. Hoyzer replaces Franco Atassi, who led the business in Oman for a year and remains the CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East.

Hoyzer joined the Siemens apprenticeship program in 2002 and continued to work for the company in various roles in Germany, the UAE and Oman over the course of his career. He became the General Manager of Siemens in Oman in 2021. Hoyzer is a seasoned manager with broad experience across the Siemens portfolio. In the past two decades, he has held multiple positions of increasing responsibility in management, production, finance, sales, customer relationships and project management.

“I'm excited to lead a great team and build on the successes achieved in Oman over Siemens long history in the country. Siemens is working hard to help Oman develop and diversify its economy, preserve its environment and achieve its social goals,” Hoyzer said. “I'm honored to have the opportunity to support Oman’s journey to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, digital transformation through technology and partnership-building, as well as driving in-country value contribution and building up the local workforce in the sultanate.”

Siemens has a long track record in helping Oman build a more sustainable and diversified economy – a key objective of the Oman Vision 2040. Digitalization, electrification and automation are central pillars for Siemens. Siemens technology in Oman underpins the country’s infrastructure. Over the past 50 years, Siemens has deployed technology that is used in dozens of landmark buildings, the power grid, factories and the majority of hospitals across the country.

“We are confident that Jamie will lead Siemens in Oman to even bigger achievements at this pivotal moment in the sultanate’s development. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Oman ensure that Siemens continues to contribute to the digital transformation necessary for the country to prosper in the decades to come,” said Franco Atassi, the CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East.

