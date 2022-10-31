Siemens has appointed Hakan Ozdemir as Chief Executive Officer in Qatar, effective October 1, 2022. Ozdemir replaces Helmut von Struve, who led the business in Qatar for a year and remains the CEO of Siemens in the Middle East.

Ozdemir joined Siemens in 2014 as the director of strategy and business development in Turkey, after working for other prominent companies in the U.S., Germany, and Turkey. He is a seasoned management professional with broad experience in industry, infrastructure, healthcare and technology. Born in Munich, Ozdemir earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Boğaziçi University in Turkey, and a bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration from the University of West Georgia in the U.S.

“I'm excited to lead a great team and build on the successes achieved in Qatar over Siemens long history in the country. Siemens is working hard to help Qatar develop and diversify its economy, preserve its environment and achieve its social goals,” Ozdemir said. “Siemens has operated in Qatar for over 50 years. I'm honored to have the opportunity to build on that legacy and ensure that Siemens continues to contribute to the digital transformation necessary for Qatar to prosper in the decades to come.”

Siemens has a long track record in helping Qatar build a more sustainable and diversified economy – a key objective of the Qatar National Vision 2030. Digitalization, electrification and automation are central pillars for Siemens. Siemens technology in Qatar underpins the country’s infrastructure. It contributes to Qatar’s power system, electric vehicle charging network, digitalized factories, and its smart technology is deployed in over 200 buildings.

“We are confident that Hakan will lead Siemens in Qatar to even bigger achievements at this pivotal moment in the nation's development and as it hosts one of the world’s biggest sports events. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Qatar to help it fulfil its ambitious vision for 2030 and beyond,” said Helmut von Struve, the CEO of Siemens in the Middle East.

