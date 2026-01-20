SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), announced today the appointment of Hashem Alsada as its new Head of Equities Asset Management, based in Riyadh

Mr. Al Sada brings more than 12 years of experience across the financial sector, including nearly eight years with SICO BSC in Bahrain, where he served as a Portfolio Manager within the Asset Management department. During his tenure, he developed deep expertise in equity investment management, portfolio construction, and market research, contributing to the growth and performance of managed portfolios.

In his new role, Mr. Alsada will be based in Riyadh, where he will lead SICO Capital’s equities asset management platform, working closely with clients and investment teams across the Kingdom.



He holds a Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) and a Master of Science in Finance (MSF) from DePaul University, reflecting a strong combination of institutional investment experience and advanced quantitative capabilities that support the development of innovative investment solutions.



Commenting on the appointment, Wissam Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of SICO Capital, said: “We are pleased to appoint Hashem as Head of Equities Asset Management. His extensive experience within the SICO Group, strong investment discipline, and deep understanding of equity markets position him well to lead our equities platform as we continue to strengthen our asset management capabilities and support our clients’ participation in the Kingdom’s evolving capital markets.”



Hashem Al Sada added: “I am honored to take on this role at SICO Capital. The firm has a long-standing reputation for excellence and disciplined investing, and I look forward to building on its strong investment foundation, enhancing our equity strategies, and working closely with this talented team to drive the continued growth of the asset management platform in line with client objectives and the investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the region.”

About SICO Capital

SICO Capital is a full-service financial services firm that offers a comprehensive range of services and products to individual, institutional and corporate clients. SICO Capital has a paid-up capital of SAR 100 million and is incorporated as a closed joint stock company (CJSC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under Commercial Registration No. (1010259328). SICO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Authorization No. (08096-37) and commenced operations on 20/06/2009G (previously under Muscat Capital). Our comprehensive licenses allow us to offer the full spectrum of capital market activities such as Arranging, Advising, Custody, Dealing, Managing Investments and Operating Fund. SICO Capital manages SAR 6.6 billion in AUMs (as of March 31, 2025G) across mutual funds and discretionary portfolios. We aim to service our clients to achieve their investment objectives through our research driven investment process, insightful financial advisory while operating in a client-centric, high-performance culture. SICO Capital is 100% owned by SICO BSC (c), Bahrain, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with more than USD 8 bn in assets under management (AUM).

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com