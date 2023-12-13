United Arab Emirates: SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), the leading asset management and investment banking platform in the region, has appointed Hamda Eid AlMheiri to its Board of Directors effective 13 December 2023. Mrs. AlMheiri joins the SHUAA Board following a distinguished career spanning several years in private and public sector leadership roles, including extensive experience in the UAE investment industry through her current position with ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of SHUAA Capital, said: “The appointment of Hamda Eid AlMheiri to SHUAA’s Board of Directors underscores the company’s commitment to excellence and a leadership team of the highest calibre. As SHUAA begins a new chapter, Hamda’s experience and expertise will be invaluable in achieving our strategic objectives and delivering sustainable growth.”

Hamda Eid AlMheiri currently heads the Government Affairs function at ADQ with responsibility for interactions with senior government stakeholders and collaboration with industry advocates. She previously led ADQ’s Corporate Planning and Performance Department. Her professional track record includes roles with the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Etihad Airways. In addition to her role with SHUAA, Hamda also sits on the Board of Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI. Hamda holds a Corporate Director Certificate from Harvard Business School and is a Georgetown Leadership Seminar alumni.

About SHUAA Capital psc

SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), established in 1979, is a leading asset management and investment banking platform. SHUAA Capital psc is recognized for its strong track record and pioneering approach to investing through a differentiated, innovative, and global product offering focused on public and private markets, debt, and real estate.

The asset management segment, one of the region’s largest, manages real estate funds and projects, investment portfolios and funds in the regional equities, fixed income, and credit markets; it also provides investment solutions to clients, with a focus on alternative investment strategies. The investment banking segment offers corporate finance advisory, transaction services, private placement, public offerings of equity and debt securities, while also creating market liquidity on OTC fixed-income products. The firm is regulated as a financial investment company by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

