Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted the opening ceremony of the International Symposium on Cybersecurity, shining a spotlight on the challenges, opportunities and applications of the practice across a variety of industrial sectors. Hosted by the University’s College of Computing and Information Technology (CCIT), the symposium is organized in partnership with Qatar’s National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and in conjunction with UDST’s cybersecurity partner Palo Alto Networks. The pioneering two-day event reflects UDST’s strong commitment to Qatar’s vision: to be ahead of the curve on matters of IT-related and Internet security.

Among the special guests attending were H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman Ali Al-Malki, President of NCSA and Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST alongside high-level delegations.

The overarching theme of the international symposium is “Cybersecurity in Industry: Challenges, Opportunities, and Applications”. The event features an impressive array of keynote speakers and subject matter experts from Qatar, Germany and the USA, offering deep insights and varied perspectives, and bringing together a diverse audience of local, regional and international technology enthusiasts, faculty, students, ICT managers and industry professionals.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “This event represents collective efforts that aim to discuss and tackle challenges in a world increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure and highlight the importance of cybersecurity that has emerged as a cornerstone of national and international security. UDST has been deeply committed to this field, we have been developing curricula and research programs that are not only robust and comprehensive but also aligned with the needs and aspirations of Qatar and its vision for cybersecurity/ We are proud to be partnering with international and local organizations aiming to bridge between academia and industry, following an applied education approach that ensures our students are not only well-versed in theory but also adept in practical applications.”

The conference features multiple engaging keynote presentations from a blend of local and international cybersecurity experts. The conference also features several panel discussions covering best practices for cybersecurity in academia, and the future of cybersecurity in industry.

Dr. Zakaria Maamar, Dean of College of Computing and Information Technology said: “The international symposium is an exciting addition to the education we provide at UDST. We do not simply teach the topic of cybersecurity as part of a curriculum; we believe in creating fora for discussion and driving important conversations through events such as this. It allows our students access to experienced industry professionals addressing very real cybersecurity issues, a better grasp of sector challenges, and a stronger foothold in future discussions on the topic.”

UDST's International Symposium on Cybersecurity sets a high standard for similar future events. It is hoped that attendees will integrate new knowledge gained from the symposium presentations and inspired insights from the panel discussions, into future collaborations and progress within their own field of industry.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

