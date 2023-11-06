Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SH Capital has appointed Her Excellency Sheikha Moaza Obaid Suhail Buti Al Maktoum as the Chairperson leading the Board of Directors.

Speaking on the announcement, Mohit Davar, Co-founder of Stanhope Group, said, "It is with great honour and delight that we welcome HE Sheikha Moaza Al Maktoum as Chairperson of the SH Capital Board. We thank her for graciously accepting this appointment. Her exceptional leadership skills, visionary outlook, ambition, and drive are a testament to her stature which has earned her immense renown not only in Dubai but also globally.

With her appointment, we are confident in the trajectory of continued growth and advancement towards delivering market-leading and consumer-focused solutions. She serves as an inspiration and motivator to everyone around her, and I eagerly look forward to the exciting new phase in the life of Stanhope Group."

Speaking on her appointment, HE Sheikha Moaza Al Maktoum said, “I am delighted to join a strong and growing business. SH Capital has a talented team, well-established partnerships and is a trusted brand. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation and further growing the business.

About Stanhope Group:

Founded by Mohit Davar and Kevin von Neuschatz, Stanhope Financial Group (https://stanhope.group/) began its operations in 2021 and has established three robust business lines that underpin its diverse and innovative global financial services offering.

SH Capital (https://sh-capital.io/), DIFC, Dubai, led by Vineet Raj as SEO, holds a Category 3A licence issued by the DFSA. SH Capital enables high net worth individuals, institutions and family offices to access premium global investment products across all capital markets. It also provides Advisory and Investment Banking services, including arranging project finance globally.

SH Financial UAB (https://sh.financial/), licensed in Lithuania as an Electronic Money Institute (EMI 87), provides banking services to SMEs, regulated institutions, and virtual asset service providers (VASP). Their offerings include efficient global money transfers, spot FX, multi-currency accounts, dedicated named bank accounts, and innovative payment solutions.

Additionally, SH Financial is a principal member of VISA, offering white-label card programs for customers across Europe.

Stanhope Group’s affiliate company, SH Digital (https://shdigital.io), holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration in Lithuania and a Proprietary Trading licence in Dubai (DMCC). SH Digital offers cryptocurrency liquidity and trading services.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meghan Lane

Empyre Communications

E: meghan@empyrecommunications.com