Dubai, UAE: M+C Saatchi Group has announced that Scott Feasey will expand his remit to include the role of Chief Executive Officer for Europe, while continuing to lead the Middle East business.

Feasey will remain based in the UAE and continue to sit on the Group’s global Executive Leadership Team.

The expanded appointment brings two strategically important regions into closer alignment, strengthening how the business operates across markets. It also reflects M+C Saatchi Group’s confidence in the Middle East’s position as a centre for leadership, connectivity, and long-term growth.

Over the past 11 years, Feasey has led M+C Saatchi Middle East, building it into one of the region’s most established integrated marketing and communications networks, spanning advertising, media, sponsorship, talent management, global and social issues, PR, social media, consulting, production, and Sport & Entertainment.

Previously, Feasey founded the Middle East advertising agency Expression, one of the region’s largest independent agencies. Following a three-year JV with Iris Worldwide, Expression was eventually sold to M+C Saatchi Group in 2016.

Under Feasey’s expanded leadership, clients will have more seamless access to a broader collective of specialist talent, leadership, and cross-market intelligence. Last year, Feasey was part of the global team that acquired Middle East-based sports and entertainment agency Dune 23, bolstering M+C Saatchi Group’s existing global Sports & Entertainment offering, which is particularly strong in Europe.

Across Europe and the Middle East, the teams represent a diverse client portfolio spanning different sectors, including Aldar, Wio Bank, Aquaventure World, Pizza Hut, Dubai Humanitarian, Warner Bros. Discovery, DP World Tour Championship, Dubai Watch Week, Longines Global Champions Tour, Elrow Music Festival, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Emirates Dubai 7s, Porsche Design, Peloton, Whoop, and Sixt.

Scott Feasey, CEO Europe & Middle East, M+C Saatchi Group, said: “Taking on the additional role of CEO for Europe is an honour and a great pleasure. The team in Europe is of the highest calibre and holds some of the Group’s most significant client relationships, including SIXT and Eni in Italy, The North Face and ING in Germany, Heineken in Amsterdam, and KLM in Sweden, not to mention the many other fantastic clients across our European offices.”

We have strong teams and specialisms across both regions, and bringing them closer together strengthens how we offer Cultural Power to our clients. It enables stronger cross-pollination of talent, ideas, and data, allowing us to deliver greater economies of scale and more meaningful impact.

This also reflects what we are consistently seeing globally, with clients looking for agencies that can operate seamlessly across markets with increased efficiency. We are now even better positioned to do this, with greater capability, offering, expertise, and reach. I look forward to what we build and unlock together as one team.”

Scott Feasey succeeds Carlo Noseda in Europe, who steps down after 15 years leading the business.

About M+C Saatchi Group:

M+C Saatchi Group is a global creative solutions company and the world’s largest

independent creative network. We connect specialist expertise, powered by creativity, data and technology, to help build famous brands, solve the most complex business and societal challenges, and create and curate Cultural Power for our clients.

Our capabilities encompass marketing and communications; experience, technology and consulting; media and sponsorship; and specialist services like global and social issues, sport and entertainment marketing and talent management to help brands connect, influence, and thrive in a rapidly changing and complex world.

M+C Saatchi delivers Cultural Power for our clients through:

Constant Creativity Ideas that make an impact in the world. Brutal Simplicity of Thought We make the complex simple with incisive, innovative solutions. Cutting Edge-Tools We have a suite of tools that help us understand Cultural Power and how to harness it to grow our clients’ businesses. Growth Engineering We build agile, channel agnostic teams with the sole objective of driving brand growth. Cultural Connectivity Our team of diverse thinkers, who are experts in their fields, live and breathe all areas of culture.

Headquartered in London, operations span 23 countries with major hubs in the UK, US, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa.