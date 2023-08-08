The new executive brings over 16 years of legal experience which will propel Savvy in its mission to grow the global gaming sector.

RIYADH – Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), the games and esports company founded to drive the long-term growth and development of esports and the wider games industry worldwide, announced today the appointment of Feras Houhou as General Counsel.

Feras brings extensive legal and governance experience to the company and will play a pivotal role in ensuring legal compliance, managing risk, and driving strategic growth initiatives.

Feras is a seasoned legal professional with a distinguished career spanning over 16 years in the capital market industry. Prior to joining Savvy, he served as a Legal Advisor and later as the Chief Legal and Governance Officer and Board Secretary at SNB Capital. During his tenure, Feras demonstrated exceptional legal expertise and leadership, overseeing critical legal functions and governance affairs, and providing advice on major cross-border financial transactions.

In his role as Savvy’s General Counsel, Feras assumes responsibility for five key control and advisory functions, including legal affairs, risk management, compliance, governance, and board affairs. His expertise in navigating complex financial transactions, particularly demonstrated during his time at SNB Capital, will be instrumental in guiding Savvy through its strategic investments and growth plans both locally and internationally.

Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy, expressed his enthusiasm about Feras joining the team, stating, “Feras has an extensive legal background, corporate governance acumen and experience in managing complex transactions. Bringing him onto the Savvy team as General Counsel will provide invaluable guidance and support to our organisation and strengthens our commitment to excellence, legal compliance, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.”

An alumnus of Harvard Business School’s General Management Program, Feras additionally holds an LLM from Georgetown University Law Centre.

