RIYADH: FP7McCann has announced that Mohammed Bahmishan will join its Saudi agency as both Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer, effective November 1, 2022. Mr. Bahmishan is an award-winning Saudi creative leader who ranks among the top ten creative leaders in the MENA region, according to the One Club for Creativity in their 2022 Rankings. He has also served as a jury member at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this year.

Mr. Bahmishan will lead the FP7 McCann Saudi office based in Riyadh. Current clients comprise a mix of leading Saudi and international companies, including Al Rajhi Bank, Samsung, Tadawul, Aramco, Neom, and SABIC. He is replacing Marc Lawandos, FP7 McCann KSA Managing Director, who has taken on a new role as Executive Director at MCN.

Said Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7 McCann MENAT: “We are thrilled to have Mohammed Bahmishan on board as CEO and Chief Creative Officer. He brings over 20 years of creative and business leadership experience to our operations in Saudi Arabia. One of only a few Saudi creative leaders recognized globally for their award-winning work, his appointment to lead our operations in Saudi reflects our commitment to the Saudi market. Besides his professional caliber, he fits our culture and embodies our values.”

Mr. Bahmishan said: “I am excited to be leading such a world-class creative agency in Saudi Arabia, and by working closely with our sister agencies, we will be able to provide full-service communications solutions for our existing and potential clients. From branding and advertising to social media, public relations, media buying, and events, FP7 McCann has an unmatched integrated approach to communications.”

Mr. Bahmishan was the first Saudi to be featured at festivals like the Cannes Lions, The One Show, Art Director's Club, EPICA, CLIO, Dubai Lynx, AdFest, New York Festivals, Gerety, Effie's, and Caples. His experience with brands spans both global as well as regional and local Saudi brands including Unilever, Kodak, Volvo, P&G, Ikea, Al-Baik, ARAMCO, Saudia Airlines, McDonald’s, AMC, Almarai, Jeddah Season, Rabea Tea, Savola, and Goody.

-Ends-

About FP7 McCann

Part of McCann Worldgroup and the flagship agency of MCN, FP7 McCann describes itself as the number-one creatively driven integrated marketing company in the MENAT Region. Award-winning regionally and globally, FP7 McCann provides fully integrated marketing solutions, advertising, and digital services. With offices across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, FP7 McCann has been named the most effective agency network in the region for the last eight years and the World’s Number 1 Most Effective Agency according to the Effie’s Global Index in 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021.