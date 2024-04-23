KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait — Global technology company SAP has announced the appointment of Eng. Sundus Bushahri as Managing Director for its Kuwait operations. With more than 15 years of experience gained at large multinationals and Fortune 500 companies, Bushahri will lead her team in supporting Kuwait’s ambitious digitalization and workforce training agenda, helping companies to leverage the enormous potential of cloud computing and business AI.

“Kuwait is a highly significant growth market for SAP – one that is rapidly embracing digital transformation and working towards the creation of a sustainable workforce equipped with the skills needed for a thriving digital economy. Sundus Bushahri has a deep understanding of global operations and firsthand knowledge of Kuwaiti culture, making her the ideal person to lead SAP’s support of these national goals,” said Ahmed AlFaifi, Senior Vice President of SAP Middle East and Africa – North, to whom Bushahri will report directly. “With her technical expertise, extensive market knowledge and natural leadership abilities, Sundus will lead her team in supporting the public and private sector adoption of new technologies, while also promoting the training and development of the Kuwaiti workforce.”

Immediately prior to her promotion, Bushahri was Vice President of Business Development and Sales for SAP Kuwait. In this diverse role she created tailored solutions for enterprises in the public and private sectors, while also building strong strategic relationships with SAP clients and partners.

Commenting on her new role, Bushahri said, “As a proud Kuwaiti, I am grateful for this opportunity to help support the country’s ambitious digital agenda. Our Kuwaiti public and private sectors have demonstrated a willingness to embrace digital transformation in a way that will ensure we remain at the forefront of new technological developments. In addition to helping companies leverage emerging technologies such as Business AI, my team and I will also continue to support education initiatives to develop Kuwaiti’s diverse technology talents.”

Bushahri studied in the US, and holds a BSc in Software Engineering from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach in Florida.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

-Ends-

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For more information, press only:

Husain Al Tamimi, SAP, husain.tamimi@sap.com

Claire McPeak, SAP, c.mcpeak@sap.com

Michelle Oribello, Wallis, sap@wallispr.com

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com