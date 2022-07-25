The Saudi British Bank (SABB) announced the appointment of Bandar Al-Gheshayan as Chief Retail Banking and Wealth Management Officer, to lead the bank's strategy in the areas of retail banking and wealth management, including Branch Network, Private Banking, Digital Banking and Payments.

Bandar Al-Gheshayan has over 22 years of experience, 16 of which he spent in the Saudi banking sector. He joined SABB in 2012 and has held several leadership roles, the most recent being Chief Operating Officer for Retail Banking and Wealth Management since 2018. Prior to that, he was the Regional Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management from July 2016 to June 2018.

“The appointment of Bandar is one of the testaments to the success of career development plans we have at SABB, which is considered a major player in managing our most valuable asset, our people.” said Tony Cripps, Managing Director & CEO of SABB.

"Bandar's skills and expertise will be key in implementing the bank's strategy and maintaining our leading position in providing our clients with a pioneering banking experience," he added.

Bandar Al-Gheshayan has strong leadership skills and extensive experience in retail banking and wealth management. Bandar holds a Master’s degree in International Management from the University of Liverpool, as well as executive leadership and management programs from London Business School, IMD, INSEAD and Cambridge.

About Saudi British Bank (SABB):

Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a licensed financial institution operating under supervision and control of the Saudi Central Bank. SABB was established in 1978G as a Saudi joint stock company. SABB is having a strategic partnership with the HSBC Group.

SABB offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking as well as investment and treasury services. SABB paid-up capital is SAR 20.5 billion.