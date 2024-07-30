Dubai, UAE: Built on the values of recognising talent, Rixos Premium Dubai, the renowned hotel located in Jumeirah Beach Residence known for its luxury and exceptional service, proudly announces the promotion of three of its outstanding employees. Zeliha Kaplan, Dipu Pillai, and Salman Khan have been elevated to key managerial positions, reflecting their dedication, expertise, and exceptional value to the resort.

Promoted from Assistant Revenue Manager, Zeliha Kaplan, who has been part of the Rixos family for over two decades, will now oversee the Revenue operations at Rixos Premium Dubai. Zeliha’s tenure as Reservations Manager has been marked by her unique style of leadership, strategic thinking, and a profound understanding of industry dynamics. Her dedication to optimising revenue streams and adept management of the reservations team have been instrumental in the hotel’s success. With her proven track record, she exemplifies the core values of Rixos Premium Dubai, making her the perfect fit for this pivotal role.

Rising from the position of Assistant Maintenance Manager, Dipu Pillai will now take charge of the Engineering operations. Dipu’s tenure at Rixos Premium Dubai, which stretches back to 2016, has showcased his dedication, unrivalled technical expertise, and proactive approach to maintenance. His efforts in ensuring the operational efficiency of the hotel’s facilities, implementing preventative maintenance programs, and fostering a culture of safety have been exemplary. As Maintenance Manager, Dipu will continue to lead the Engineering department with diligence and innovation, focusing on maintaining peak equipment performance and driving sustainability initiatives.

Previously serving as Assistant Front Office Manager and with over 13 years of progressive hospitality management experience in the Middle East, Salman Khan will now oversee the Front Office operations at Rixos Premium Dubai. Salman has been a vital part of the Front Office and Guest Relations team, consistently demonstrating dynamic leadership and a positive approach to guest service. His dedication, proficiency, and commitment to guest service excellence have defined his career at Rixos Premium Dubai. His deep understanding of hospitality management makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Front Office team in delivering outstanding guest experiences.

Commenting on the promotions, Turgay Erdogan, the General Manager of Rixos Premium Dubai said, "We are thrilled to recognise the outstanding contributions of Zeliha, Dipu, and Salman with these well-deserved promotions. Their dedication, expertise, and leadership have been instrumental in our continued success, and we are confident that in their new roles, they will continue to drive excellence and innovation, further enhancing the guest experience at Rixos Premium Dubai."

Rixos Premium Dubai takes great pride in nurturing and promoting talented individuals within its ranks. These promotions underscore the hotel’s commitment to recognising and developing exceptional employees, awarding them for their hard work. The hotel looks forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of Zeliha, Dipu, and Salman in their new roles, confident that they will contribute significantly to the future achievements of Rixos Premium Dubai.