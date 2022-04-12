Ras Al Khaimah: Rixos Bab Al Bahr today announced Korgün Güzelgün as the new Food and Beverage (F&B) Manager of the Ultra-All-Inclusive, five-star resort in Ras Al Khaimah.

With nearly two decades of experience, Korgün will be overseeing the operations of Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s fourteen food and beverage outlets and in-house catering for private events. In addition, he will be responsible for elevating guest experiences through innovative new offerings and services. He will report directly to the Culinary Director, Omer Canbay, and Horst Walther-Jones, the General Manager of Rixos Bab Al Bahr.

Korgün completed his Bachelor of Applied Science in Hospitality Administration and Management from Johnson and Wales University in 2000 and a second Bachelor of Applied Science in Hospitality Administration and Management from Bilkent University in 2003. He has extensive experience in both Turkey and the United Arab Emirates having previously managed the F&B operations for the likes of Kempinski, Hilton and Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts. After leaving Hilton Hotels in 2019, Korgün was an F&B consultant before being approached by Rixos Bab Al Bahr. Korgün is fluent in English and Turkish.

Korgün commented: “Rixos Bab Al Bahr already has a well-oiled machine when it comes to its F&B department. There is, however, always room for improvement and I look forward to taking the resort’s dining experience to the next level. I want people to visit the resort not only for its array of family activities and five-star facilities, but also for an unforgettable dining experience.”

Rixos Bab Al Bahr offers guests the choice of seven restaurants:

Seven Heights all-day dining restaurant

Lalezar serving traditional Turkish cuisine

Fishbone serving seafood

Aja, a fusion of Asian cuisines

L’olivo, an Italian restaurant

Meatpoint, the resort’s steakhouse

Toast’N’Burger, the go-to destination for small bites and healthy snacks

In addition to the seven restaurants, the resort also has seven bars, including; Aisha Lobby Lounge, Sea & See Bar, Infinity Pool Bar, Su Pool Bar, Sports hub and Mojito Bar as well as in-room dining and catering for private events on the property. The resort offers visitors a unique, “Ultra” All-Inclusive stay where all dining fees are included in the rate of their stay.

Walther-Jones commented: “It is a mammoth task to oversee the operations of fourteen outlets, each with a unique cuisine and identity. We required someone with ample experience in the food and beverage industry, in tandem with luxury properties, to ensure the dining experience holds its own. With his expertise and track record in the industry, we couldn’t have selected a better candidate than Korgün Güzelgün for the position.”