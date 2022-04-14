Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kirsten Parkins as the new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Kirsten brings with her a wealth of luxury hotel experience, of which 13 years have been within the region. Kirsten has worked across a wide variety of progressive roles including Food and Beverage, Conference and Catering, and Sales and Marketing.

Kirsten began her hotel career with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and relocated from Toronto to Abu Dhabi in 2009. Her career with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts spans over a decade, working across multiple properties including the Fairmont Royal York, Fairmont Algonquin (formerly known as), Fairmont Bab al Bahr, and Fairmont Dubai. In addition, she worked at Raffles Dubai for nearly 6 years and assisted during the pre-opening of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

Kirsten joined the Marriott family in 2020 at the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates as Director of Sales & Marketing. During her time, the hotel recorded several great achievements including reaching one of the third highest RGI results for the year since opening, the highest quarterly revenue in 5 years, and becoming the sales team of the quarter for the UAE in Q3 of 2021.

In her new role Kirsten will focus on creating strategic marketing to reinforce The Ritz Carlton DIFC’s position as the leading luxury business Hotel in Dubai.

Kirsten says, “It is a delight to be joining the ladies and gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton. I look forward to growing, supporting, and contributing to the talented team at this landmark property, of which I am confident that we can reach outstanding results that will continue to position the property as a market leader”.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton DIFC visit, https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dubai/difc