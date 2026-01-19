Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Repton Abu Dhabi, the exceptional British Curriculum School on Al Reem Island, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Tracy Crowder-Cloe as its new Principal, effective from the start of the 2026/2027 academic year. *

As an accomplished educational leader with over twenty-five years of executive experience across the UK and the UAE, Mrs. Crowder-Cloe brings extensive expertise in leading innovation, elevating academic outcomes and shaping globally minded learning environments. Renowned for supporting the development of both students and colleagues, she creates nurturing cultures that inspire creativity, raise expectations and prepare learners to think beyond borders.

Mrs. Crowder-Cloe brings a wealth of experience from within the Repton Family of Schools, having previously served on the Repton Abu Dhabi Board of Directors and as Vice Principal and Head of Senior School at Repton Dubai from 2019 - 2023. During this period at Repton Dubai, she led the strategic direction of the Senior School, Sixth Form and Boarding, driving academic performance, operational delivery and student wellbeing. Most recently, she served as Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, where she has held full strategic and operational responsibility for the school. Her achievements include opening a new Pre-Prep campus and leading major leadership and professional development initiatives.

Her compassionate, high-expectation leadership has driven innovation and strengthened improvement, while her active roles with the Ministry of Education and national leadership forums enable her to contribute to strategic governance and the advancement of education across the UAE. Tracy holds a master’s in educational leadership, a National Professional Qualification for Headship and previously served as Designated National Leader of Education with the UK Department for Education, supporting schools and leaders across the North of England.

Commenting on her appointment as Principal of Repton School Abu Dhabi, Mrs. Tracy Crowder-Cloe said: “It is an honour to return to the Repton Family of Schools as Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi. The school’s focus on character development, personalised learning and a nurturing environment that supports every student - reflects values I hold deeply.

I look forward to working in partnership with our dedicated community of students, parents and staff to build on the school’s strengths, shape its next chapter and further strengthen Repton Abu Dhabi’s legacy as a school where opportunity, aspiration and care, sit at the heart of daily life.

Mr. Glen Radojkovich, Managing Director, Cognita UAE, added: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Crowder-Cloe as principal of Repton Abu Dhabi. With extensive international leadership experience and accomplishments across the UK and UAE, she is exceptionally well positioned to guide the school into its next chapter of success. Her strong track record of strategic school improvement, academic excellence and a deep connection to the Repton ethos and values will further strengthen our ability to bring out the best in every student. We look forward to the positive impact her leadership will bring to our community.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Stephen Davis will serve as an Interim Principal and lead the school for the remainder of the 2025-2026 academic year, ensuring continuity for students, educators and families. Having been with the school for six years and serving as Vice Principal and Headteacher of the Senior School for the past two years, he brings extensive experience within the school and steady leadership for Repton Abu Dhabi’s community.

Mr. Steven Lupton stepped down from his role as Principal at the end of Term 1. Since joining Repton Abu Dhabi in 2017, he led the school to new levels of excellence, community strength and its best A-level and GCSE results to date. He will continue his journey within the Cognita family as the new Head of the Australian International School in Singapore.

Repton School Abu Dhabi delivers world-class British curriculum education for pupils aged 3 to 18, offering IGCSE, A-levels programmes. With modern facilities, a rich heritage linked to Repton UK, and a culturally diverse, inclusive community, the school provides academic excellence, personal growth and develops global citizens prepared for a rapidly evolving world. The appointment of Mrs. Crowder-Cloe marks an exciting new milestone as she brings her international leadership experience and forward-thinking vision to guide the school to even greater achievements.

* Subject to ADEK approval

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications | yara@plus1comms.com

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Al Barsha, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000+ teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.