Dubai, UAE: Kashkan by Ranveer Brar, the exclusive Indian restaurant in Dubai has announced the appointment of Chef Shamsher Singh as the Brand Chef for its exsiting and upcoming outlets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. With an eminent career and a rich background in culinary arts, Chef Shamsher brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to Kashkan's ambitious expansion plans in the GCC.

"We're excited to have Chef Shamsher join the Kashkan family for our expansion plans in the GCC. Together, we aim to bring a blend of authenticity and innovation to redefine dining experiences. With Chef Shamsher's passion and knowledge, we're set to create unforgettable moments for our guests at Kashkan,” said Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar.

Chef Shamsher is a highly skilled culinary professional with almost two decades of comprehensive understanding of contemporary Indian authentic and western cuisines. His innovative approach to setting the stage for a customized dining experience has garnered him impressive success in managing fine dining hotels, as well as stand-alone restaurants in India and abroad.

"I am humbled and honoured to be a part of the Kashkan family, and in bringing my love for culinary innovation to the vibrant GCC food scenario. Together, under the guidance of Chef Ranveer Brar, we aim to craft an unforgettable moments, where each dish will narrate a story of authenticity, creativity, and a shared passion for great food,” said Chef Shamsher.

Having been a part of leading hotels and restaurants, Chef Shamsher has proven experience in handling the overall culinary space in India, Russia as well as other countries. His impressive culinary journey includes notable stints at prestigious establishments including Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and Novotel Juhu in Mumbai, International Domodedovo Airport, Moscow, Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi, and Country Inn & Suites by Carlson in Jaipur. He has also been an integral member of the Pre-Opening team for ITC Fortune Hotels in Gurgaon, The Leela Ambience in Gurgaon, Shangri-la Hotel in New Delhi, The great Kebab Factory, Radisson Hotel, Gurgaon and Paprika Restaurant in Moscow among many others.

As an enterprising leader and team player, one of Chef Shamsher's unique strengths lies in cultivating team building, brand creation, menu curation and promotion planning. His collaborative and team-oriented approach, combined with his creative skills, makes him a standout choice for Kashkan's Brand chef in the GCC.

“Kashkan by Ranveer Brar is confident that Chef Shamsher's appointment will play a pivotal role in defining and elevating the culinary experience at its upcoming outlets in the GCC”, says Deepti Chawla, Founder of Infiniti Holdings & Kashkan by Ranveer Brar.

The brand eagerly anticipates the culinary masterpieces that Chef Shamsher will bring to the table, further solidifying Kashkan's position as a premier destination for authentic and innovative India Food.

