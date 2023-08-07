Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Swisslog, leaders in data-driven & robotic solutions for logistics automation, announced the appointment of Rami Younes as the new General Manager and Head of Sales for Swisslog Middle East.

In his new position, Rami will be responsible for leading Swisslog's business in the Middle East, with a primary focus on warehouse logistics. Working closely with Swisslog's local and global senior management teams, he will identify and pursue new growth opportunities, while also delivering industry-specific automation solutions to companies in the region to help improve their operational efficiencies.

Based in the UAE, Rami brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the automation field. Prior to joining Swisslog Middle East, Rami was the Chief Operating Officer at ALS Logistic Solutions and also successfully led a 4PL Logistics start-up, Integrated Logistics Services in Saudi Arabia. Rami’s leadership skills in supply chain, logistics, and high-tech industrial products have consistently driven success for international teams.

Commenting on Rami’s appointment, Jens Schmale, CEO, Swisslog EMEA said, “Rami brings a strong customer-driven focus to his role and a deep understanding of the warehouse automation industry. We are leaning on a wealth of experience within the automated industry and a track record of delivering added value to customers in highly competitive markets, to take the company through its next phase of growth.”

Rami Younes, General Manager at Swisslog Middle East, said “I am delighted to be appointed as the new General Manager at Swisslog Middle East. I look forward to working closely with the team to expand our portfolio of integrated automation solutions, catering to the specific needs of customers in the Middle East. We will work together to execute our vision of establishing Swisslog as the frontrunner in data-driven robotic intralogistics automation.”

The Middle East is experiencing substantial growth in the logistics automation sector, with initiatives such as Saudi's Vision 2030 and the Dubai 10X driving innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to diversify the economy and increase efficiency.

About Swisslog –

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 14,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com