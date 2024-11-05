Dubai: JA Resorts & Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Ralph Porciani as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an illustrious hospitality career spanning over four decades, Ralph brings an extraordinary wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in luxury hotel brands. A third of his career was spent in central London’s finest hotels, followed by another pivotal 20 years at the renowned Trump Turnberry in Scotland, where he led the resort to achieve Forbes Five-Star accreditation, forming the next third of his journey.

Ralph’s passion for personalized service and customizing guest experiences was born from his Scottish-Italian roots, where he worked in his family's fish restaurant business before moving to central London. It was here that he learned the importance of building meaningful bonds with both team members and guests.

Now in Dubai, this final third of his career marks the pinnacle of his journey. In his new role, Ralph will spearhead the continued growth and expansion of JA Resorts & Hotels, a homegrown brand with a rich legacy. His focus will be on nurturing talent and fostering innovation, enhancing guest engagement through strategic initiatives such as digital transformation and sustainability, and reinforcing the brand’s strong repeat business.

“We are delighted to welcome Ralph to JA Resorts & Hotels. His leadership and passion for hospitality make him the perfect fit to guide the brand through its next phase of growth,” said Nelson Gibb, Group Chief Executive Office of Dutco Group. “We look forward to seeing JA Resorts & Hotels flourish under his guidance while staying true to the values that have made it a beloved brand for so many years.”

Ralph Porciani expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am delighted to join JA Resorts & Hotels, and I look forward to building upon its rich legacy, enhancing the guest experience, and fostering a culture of excellence among our team members.”

Ralph Porciani’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for JA Resorts & Hotels, as the brand looks to expand its footprint both regionally and internationally while delivering its signature true experiential hospitality.