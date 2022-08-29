Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, the leading real estate developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the appointment of Mr. Sameh Al Muhtadi as new Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties.

Mr. Sameh is a real estate industry veteran with a proven track record in the real estate field. The newly appointed CEO is renowned within the industry for his expertise and entrepreneurial skills, market insights, customer focus, and robust corporate governance, bringing with him extensive international prime real estate and operational experience from Asia, Middle East and the United States.

In his new role at RAK Properties, Mr. Sameh will lead the company to formulate and achieve its strategy, and carry on with the vision and mission of the company. As CEO, he will oversee a high level of communication throughout the company, with stakeholders, and with the Board to ensure that strategic objectives are attained.

Commenting on Mr. Sameh’s appointment, His Excellency Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, says, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Sameh Al Muhtadi to the RAK Properties team. He has exhibited expansive executive leadership expertise in his previous roles as a Group CEO Of Bloom Holding, President of Al Futtaim Contracting group and Chief Executive Officer at Emaar Misr along with other leadership positions. We believe his strategic vision, expert skill set, and commercial acumen will add value to RAK Properties.”

