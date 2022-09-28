Dubai -Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, are pleased to announce the appointment of Raghu Krishnan as the new Area Managing Director for AMET (Africa, Middle East, and Turkey), effective September 1st, 2022.

Raghu Krishnan is replacing Makis Kosmatos who will be appointed to the position of Area Managing Director for Southern Europe & France, following a five-year stint dotted with successful growth numbers.

Krishnan brings with him a strong track record – an international career spanning 25 years and seven countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia where he led multi-cultural teams and navigated highly complex challenges. He is a leader who relishes new experiences, leads with a high level of collective engagement, and fosters a culture of innovation, boldness, and execution excellence.

In his current role as Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Krishnan oversaw all three sectors and led the transformation of the company into a modern organization, underpinned by bold portfolio pivots, leapfrogging the digital agenda, and building new capabilities.

His predecessor, Makis Kosmatos, most recently served as the Area Managing Director for AMET (Africa, Middle East, and Turkey). He led the team to double-digit growth and has consistently delivered profit by focusing on driving innovation and transformation of the AMET portfolio. His strong external engagement enabled him to reshape the company’s reputation with strategic stakeholders.

In just five years, Kosmatos has established streamlined processes and tools to ensure alignment across all core areas of the business under one overarching successful commercial strategy. He has played a pivotal role in redefining the organizational approach with key distributors, landing amazing results.

-Ends-

Contact:

Suzanne El Wattar

suzanne@qqomms.com