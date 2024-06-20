Dubai, UAE – QuantumFy, a leading financial technology company, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Carter as Head of Product. With over 13 years of extensive experience in product strategy and development, the past 7 in the Middle East, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to QuantumFy. This strategic hire supports QuantumFy’s ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the Middle East market.

Michael began his career at Mastercard in the UK, where he was integral to the UK and Ireland sales team, managing SME Travel Agents and focusing on Prepaid Card offerings. His journey then led him to Raphael's Bank, where he oversaw multiple partners across Europe, managing BIN Sponsorship relationships to ensure successful programme launches while adhering to risk appetites, scheme brand standards, and payment regulations.

Upon returning to Mastercard in the UAE, Michael spearheaded the prepaid segment for Mastercard’s MENA business. Here, he designed, developed, and launched two innovative products: World Prepaid, targeting affluent and Sharia-conscious travelers, and Gold Prepaid, aimed at providing value to the mass blue-collar segment while ensuring better economics for issuers and programme managers.

Michaels expertise expanded further as he managed the go-to-market strategy and market development for Mastercard’s New Payments Platform Business across the EEMEA region. His focus included Domestic P2P remittance, cross-border remittance, Real-Time Payments and ACH, Bill Payment, and Pay by Account solutions. Subsequently, Michael joined the Chief Product Officer’s Global Strategy team at Mastercard, contributing to several key areas, including leading strategy and execution for all inorganic growth activities such as partnerships, investments, and acquisitions; identifying successful products and verticals; driving thought leadership within the Product and Engineering organization; managing touchpoints between global product teams and leaders with the CPO; and advocating for the region’s voice within the global strategy.

"I was drawn to the Middle East because of its dynamic and emerging market, where innovative products and services can have a transformative impact," said Michael. "Joining QuantumFy presents a remarkable opportunity to drive significant change in the region by collaborating with and empowering some of the region’s most promising FinTechs."

At QuantumFy, Michael will spearhead product strategy and development, ensuring the delivery of innovative and customer-centric financial technology solutions. His appointment is a strategic move by QuantumFy to bolster its leadership team and accelerate its growth trajectory in the Middle East.

Margit Gulyas, CEO of QuantumFy, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the QuantumFy team. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial technology ecosystem in the Middle East will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. With Michael on board, we are confident in our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in this dynamic region."

This appointment marks a significant milestone for QuantumFy as it continues to build a robust leadership team capable of driving the company's mission forward. With Michael at the helm of product strategy, QuantumFy is well-positioned to leverage his expertise and insights to achieve its expansion goals and deliver unparalleled value to its customers in the Middle East.

About QuantumFy

QuantumFy is a pioneering force in the fusion of bespoke technology development and strategic consultancy. We specialize in delivering custom-crafted banking, payment, and investment technology solutions, seamlessly integrated with expert strategic advice. Our unique approach empowers clients to navigate the complexities of the financial sector with agility and foresight.

At the core of our services, we offer innovative system integration and tailored software development, ensuring each solution is meticulously aligned with our client's specific goals and challenges. Our diverse, international team of experts brings a wealth of experience, driving the creation of impactful, tangible solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations.

QuantumFy is committed to rapid delivery and precision, transforming visionary ideas into tangible realities with unmatched efficiency. We provide a synergy of rich corporate experience and the nimbleness of a boutique firm, ensuring our clients receive comprehensive, bespoke solutions that propel them to the forefront of their industries.

