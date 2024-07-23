President of Paris Saint-Germain, which will have 26 male and female athletes participating at this summer’s Olympic Games Paris 2024, says he always dreamt of carrying Olympic Flame

PARIS, FRANCE – His Excellency Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), played his part in the Olympic Torch relay yesterday (Monday) afternoon ahead of this Friday’s opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Torch Relay is passing through more than 400 towns and cities across France and its overseas territories with the help of a host of illustrious figures from the world of sports, entertainment, and culture, including the Prince and Princess of Monaco, F1 driver Charles Leclerc, and Hollywood actress Halle Berry.

In recognition of Al-Khelaïfi’s contribution to French sport, as well as to the upcoming competition, the International Olympic Committee offered the PSG President the chance to collect the Olympic Torch in Vigneux-sur-Seine in the southern suburbs of the French capital, where he carried it for close to 500 metres before passing it to 84-year-old Marie-Rolande Biro, the former head of the Epinay judo club.

A former ATP tennis player from Qatar who is now also Chairman of beIN MEDIA GROUP and Qatar Sports Investments, Al-Khelaïfi was greeted on the street by throngs of fans cheering and calling his name. After posing for photos and interacting with supporters, he spoke about how sport has influenced his life, his work ethos, and helped him connect with people from all walks of life.

“It was an immense honour to carry the Olympic Torch and Flame of Paris 2024, representing such powerful symbols of unity, friendship and peace,” he said. “It is an indescribable feeling to carry it, as a Qatari, Arab, and Muslim in the French capital, Paris. It is an achievement for all Arabs, not just the State of Qatar, and I thank God for this honour. When I was an athlete and I played tennis, I always had this dream. Today that dream has come true.”

Al-Khelaïfi carried the torch along Avenue Henri Barbusse, some 27km south of the Parc des Princes, home of PSG. The club’s distinguished stadium will host 10 football matches during the Games, including the first event of Paris 2024 this Wednesday, a men’s tie between Uzbekistan and Spain, as well as the men’s and women’s football finals on 9 and 10 August, respectively.

“Paris Saint-Germain is so proud that 26 of our male and female athletes – across men's and women's football, handball and judo – are competing in the Games, and we look forward to a magnificent sporting spectacle in our home city of Paris,” added Al-Khelaifi. “This is an honour for Paris Saint-Germain, for me personally, for all club members, and for the State of Qatar.”

Qatar is taking a delegation of 14 athletes to Paris 2024, including Mutaz Barshim, regarded as one of the best high jumpers of all-time after securing gold in Tokyo 2020 and silvers in London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as weightlifter Fares Ibrahim Hassouna, who also won gold in Tokyo.

PSG meanwhile has had representatives competing in Olympic sports for 40 years. At Tokyo 2020, the French club celebrated 15 Olympic and four Paralympic medallists. This year, as well as the 26 athletes, more than 70 staff are also helping in various capacities across event management, operations, and technical support.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will start on 26 July, preceded by preliminary events in Soccer and Rugby Sevens, which start 24 July. The closing ceremony on 11 August will mark the conclusion of the quadrennial event.

-Ends-

About PSG

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is the most successful club in France and one of the most prominent clubs in Europe and sports businesses in the world. Since its acquisition in 2011 by Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), the Club has achieved spectacular results on and off the field. The Club has won a national record 11 French league titles and 48 trophies since its inception, including an impressive 30 trophies since 2011.