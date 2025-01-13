Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Proofpoint, Inc, a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the appointment of Kenan Abu Ltaif as Regional Lead for the Middle East and Turkey. With almost three decades of leadership experience in the IT industry, the cybersecurity expert will continue to drive Proofpoint's expansion in the region.

In his new role, Abu Ltaif will be responsible for managing the business operations in the region, acquiring new customers, developing the high-performing local team and driving innovation and growth in the market. This new appointment underscores Proofpoint's ongoing commitment to investing in a high-growth region that is strategically important to the company.

Abu Ltaif brings more than 28 years of leadership experience in the IT industry. Having held key roles at global leaders such as Cisco AppDynamics, Citrix, Symantec, McAfee, and NCR, he has consistently demonstrated expertise in driving results and fostering growth.

As the cyber threat landscape in the Middle East continues to evolve, human error remains the top concern for CISOs in the UAE, with 76% citing this as their biggest vulnerability, according to Proofpoint’s 2024 Voice of the CISO Report. But while regional security leaders in the region are concerned about cyberattacks, they are demonstrating increasing confidence in their ability to defend against them: 56% of CISOs in the UAE feel prepared to cope with a cyberattack, an increase from 51% last year. The majority (89%) are looking to deploy AI-powered capabilities to help protect against human error and advanced human-centered cyber threats.

“Organizations in the UAE face a rapidly evolving threat landscape and our main objective over the coming years is to continue protecting companies in the region, with innovative, AI-powered solutions,” said Emile Abou Saleh, Senior Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Proofpoint. "As we continue to expand in the Middle East, we’re confident Kenan’s impressive track record and vision will be invaluable as we advance our goal to deliver human-centric cybersecurity to more organizations in this dynamic market.”

"Proofpoint is the cybersecurity partner of choice for some of the world's largest and most respected companies. We now have an exceptional opportunity to further strengthen our commitment in the Middle East and Turkey," says Kenan Abu Ltaif, Regional Lead of Middle East and Turkey, at Proofpoint. “As the threat landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated and expansive, it is imperative that organizations take a human-centric approach to securing their most valuable assets. I look forward to bringing Proofpoint’s award-winning, innovative solutions to market, to better protect organizations’ people and defend their data.”

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

